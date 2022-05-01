ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Johnson declares May 1 as Dr. David Margolis Day

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 5 days ago
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has declared Sunday, May 1, 2022 as Dr. David Margolis Day.

Margolis is a doctor at Children's Wisconsin, the interim chair for the Department of Pediatrics at Children's Wisconsin, Program Director of Bone Marrow Transplant, and a professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

He is known all around Milwaukee for letting patients dye his hair green in honor of the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to a press release from Children's Wisconsin, the proclamation will make everyone in the city aware of Margolis' dedication to the kids, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the city.

Mayor Johnson is not the only one who recognized Margolis, however. Governor Tony Evers sent a certificate of achievement to the Children's Wisconsin doctor to recognize his lifetime of service.

All of this comes as Margolis is in New York receiving the fourth annual Dr. Bruno Lambert Jewish Good Guy in Sports Award from the Jewish Sports Heritage Association.

In response to all of these recognitions, Margolis shared the following statement.

It really is an honor to be mentioned in the same sentence as Dr. Bruno Lambert. He was a physician, an athlete and a hero. He escaped Nazi Germany and then immigrated to the United States and served in World War II with the Americans. The history of the Lambert family in sports and being Jewish is simply incredible.

What we do at Children’s Wisconsin is very much like sports — it’s a team sport. I’m very appreciative of all the nurses, child life specialists, the social workers, my physician colleagues, the Marketing and Communication team and Children’s leadership who have embraced me and allowed me to do what I do. We’re all about letting kids be kids and the green hair is one of the more fun traditions at Children’s. To be honored for something we do every day at Children’s Wisconsin, caring for children, it’s great and humbling.

I have to thank the Milwaukee Bucks. This all started with their team visits to the hospital. Thank you to Mayor Johnson and Governor Evers and the Children’s Wisconsin Government Relations team lead by Michelle Mettner for making others aware about this award and our work. I’m very appreciative and want everyone to recognize that this is not just a good guy but a great team.

The other people who need to be acknowledged are my family who put up with me, especially my wife who puts up with the smell of the paint. But it’s all in good fun and it’s all for the kids.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 4

lucy
5d ago

soooo he has time for this but no time to come out into the community and speak to his people to see what's going on and how can we stop all of this craziness in milwaukee

Reply(1)
6
Comments / 0

Community Policy