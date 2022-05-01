Police: Driver nearly hits squad car, arrested for 9th OWI offense

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Janesville woman faces multiple charges after police said she drove while intoxicated and nearly hit a squad car.

Police said the 56-year-old was driving north in the 200 block of Milton Avenue just after 1 a.m. Sunday when she nearly hit an officer’s squad car head-on.

The officer turned around and stopped the woman near Glen Street and Prairie Avenue. Her car allegedly had a defective brake light.

Police said the woman’s license was revoked, she smelled of intoxicants and showed signs of impairment. She allegedly failed to complete standardized field sobriety tests. Police arrested her for a felony charge of operating while intoxicated. She has eight prior OWI convictions.

News 3 Now is not naming the woman at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. She is currently being held in the Rock County Jail.

She also faces charges of operating after revocation, operating left of center, and failing to register her vehicle.

