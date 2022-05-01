ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Police: Driver nearly hits squad car, arrested for 9th OWI offense

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RXw1k_0fPkov7e00

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Janesville woman faces multiple charges after police said she drove while intoxicated and nearly hit a squad car.

Police said the 56-year-old was driving north in the 200 block of Milton Avenue just after 1 a.m. Sunday when she nearly hit an officer’s squad car head-on.

The officer turned around and stopped the woman near Glen Street and Prairie Avenue. Her car allegedly had a defective brake light.

Police said the woman’s license was revoked, she smelled of intoxicants and showed signs of impairment. She allegedly failed to complete standardized field sobriety tests. Police arrested her for a felony charge of operating while intoxicated. She has eight prior OWI convictions.

News 3 Now is not naming the woman at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. She is currently being held in the Rock County Jail.

She also faces charges of operating after revocation, operating left of center, and failing to register her vehicle.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 18

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘I don’t really care’: Janesville shooting suspect confessed to police, complaint alleges

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The man accused of shooting and killing his coworker at a Janesville business confessed to the crime, a criminal complaint alleges. Kevin Todd, 23, of Evansville, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Police say Todd shot and killed Devon J. Hills, 30, of Janesville, at Precision...
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Driver in fatal Whitney Way crash arrested, faces homicide charge for mother’s death

MADISON, Wis. — The driver involved in a crash that killed one person last week was arrested and faces multiple possible charges, Madison police said. The 57-year-old man crashed into a tree on Whitney Way near Endeavor Lane just after 2 a.m. last Thursday. His passenger, an 84-year-old woman, was seriously injured and later died. Police said she was the...
MADISON, WI
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Owi#Channel 3000
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis pursuit; Milwaukee man accused of fleeing, dealing drugs

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of dealing drugs and fleeing police during a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. The accused is Xymarus Grant – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Possession with intent to deliver controlled substance...
WEST ALLIS, WI
WISN

Woman standing on sidewalk hit & killed in violent crash

MILWAUKEE — A 39-year-old Milwaukee woman has been killed in a violent reckless driving crash. The medical examiner identified her as Yolanda Baxter. She was a pedestrian, standing on the sidewalk at the corner of North 35th Street and West Lisbon Avenue. Police said the crash happened just before...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine County Eye

Police: Man fired shots near woman after assaulting her at work

Racine police say a man fired shots at or near a woman when she arrived home from work after he assaulted her earlier that same day. Benito Martinez was charged Friday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one misdemeanor count each of disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to 10-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $27,000 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crawford County sheriff alleges sisters are among main meth suppliers in southwest Wisconsin

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKBT) — Crawford County Sheriff Dale McCullick said two Onalaska sisters are among of the main methamphetamine suppliers his agency has identified in southwest Wisconsin. “Over the last few years, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive narcotics investigation into the illegal distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine,” McCullick said in a news release Thursday….
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy