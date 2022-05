Going on vacation can get really pricey, really fast. Now if you're someone with a salary that allows you to not only live and save comfortably and you don't have a side or weekend hustle to pull in some extra cash, then the idea of a vacation for a few days doesn't really hurt your wallet. You're getting paid what you get paid and you've got days off that you can use to have some time to yourself and your family/loved ones.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO