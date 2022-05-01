ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Bus service returns on Sundays in Kalamazoo after pandemic hiatus

 5 days ago
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The fixed-route bus service in Kalamazoo will once again be available on Sundays after a months-long hiatus. The Kalamazoo Metro is restarting the fixed-route service on Sundays beginning on May 8, according to a press release from Metro. Sunday bus service was suspended in October 2020...

MLive

Masks no longer required on Saginaw buses

SAGINAW, MI — Public transit leaders here said beginning Wednesday, May 4, they will no longer require passengers to wear protective facemasks when riding the city’s buses. The move comes two weeks after Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) officials announced the requirement would remain in place even...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Masks will be optional in final weeks of school in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Masks will be optional for students in Kalamazoo for the final couple weeks of school, the superintendent said Wednesday. Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri said during a Board of Education meeting Wednesday, May 4, that masks would be optional for students beginning Monday, May 30. The school year ends June 10.
KALAMAZOO, MI
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
CBS Detroit

Student Dies After Shooting Himself At School In Upper Peninsula

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan student has died following a self-inflicted gunshot wound while at school. On Tuesday, April 26, at about 12:30 p.m. the student shot himself while in the bathroom of Aspen Ridge School, according to Michigan State Police. Aspen Ridge provides education for elementary and middle school students in Ishpeming. Ishpeming is located in Marquette County, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. At the time of the shooting, an MSP trooper had been giving a presentation to some of the students at the school. The trooper at the school immediately responded, and provided first aid. Additional patrol units and EMS were called to the scene. EMS then transported the boy to a hospital in Marquette, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police say Aspen Ridge was placed on lockdown and they cleared the building, finding no threat to other students. The NICE Community School District schools were closed on Wednesday due to the incident. Police will continue to investigate. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ISHPEMING, MI
100.5 The River

Michigan’s Ten Most Dangerous Cities For 2022

Well, here we go again...another list, compiled by 'experts'. Let's face it – these “Top Ten” lists are usually lame and based on someone's personal opinions or tastes. The majority of 'em don't amount to much. You can believe them if you want, pooh-pooh 'em, ignore 'em, whatever...but either way you look at 'em they at least give you a few minutes worth of entertainment. It's kind of like watching Bugs Bunny cartoons...you know Bugs ain't real but you enjoy him as if he was. “Top Ten” lists can be taken the same way: most of the time they aren't factual, but you can get a kick out of 'em.
MICHIGAN STATE
WCIA

Lane closures to start Thursday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — To perform routine storm sewer maintenance activities, National Power Rodding Corp. will have single-lane closures affecting traffic in the intersection of Duncan Road and Winsor Road. Traffic will only be affected in one single area at a time, with traffic control to reroute travelers. Officials said work is planned during the […]
LANE, IL
MLive

Westbound I-94 closes after crash in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Westbound I-94 is closed after a crash Monday afternoon. All westbound lanes of I-94 after the Sprinkle Road exit are closed after a crash happened before 3:15 p.m., May 2, the Michigan Department of Transportation said. Traffic is backing up on I-94, per the MDOT...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
K102.5

Michigan School Bus Drives Thru Wet Concrete and Leaves a Mess

A video has gone viral of a Southfield School bus completely destroying a road as a crew is paving it. It's unclear why on earth this school bus driver from Southfield completely ignored the road construction. There were signs orange barriers and orange cones surrounding this construction site. Not to mention, a road crew that was hard at work with a concrete truck. But still, the school bus pushed on from one wet patch of concrete to another, completely destroying all of the work the crew just completed. The full video of the school bus driving thru the wet concrete has been viewed nearly 4 million times so far in the last 5 days on TikTok and another 3 million times on Facebook. You can see that video below these photos.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
WNEM

Mass Camaro theft leads to multi-agency chase through Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nine people are in custody following a mass Camaro theft that turned into multi-agency police chase Monday morning. The Michigan State Police (MSP) said it began with a theft of vehicles from an auto plant in Lansing. By the time police were alerted to the theft, the suspects were fleeing in the cars, which Lansing police identified as Camaros.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Site of former Fannie May Candies in Portage to host new business

PORTAGE, MI — A new urgent care is in the process of being built at one of Portage’s busy intersections. A WellNow Urgent Care will soon stand at the southwest corner of West Milham and South Westnedge avenues in front of Kohl’s and ABC Warehouse. The clinic, anticipated to open this fall, will be the third of its kind in Portage, WellNow spokesperson Annie Keller confirmed with MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette on Wednesday.
PORTAGE, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Co-response team with police, mental health workers part of Grand Rapids budget

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Grand Rapids city manager is proposing to put $700,000 toward launching a co-response team with police officers and mental health workers. If approved later this month by city leaders, these would be the first funds allocated for the team that would respond to a broad category of emergency calls. City leaders have talked about implementing the program for at least the past two years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MLive

