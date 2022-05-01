Score a Sam’s Club membership for just $20, plus free baked goods

In need of a Mother’s Day present that mom will actually use this year? Why not give her a way to save money all year long? With grocery costs continuously rising, it’s a great time to belong to a membership warehouse. Give mom the gift of a year-long Sam’s Club Membership , which comes with some extra goodies in time for the holiday, for just $19.99. That’s not only a 66% savings right off the top, but just $19.99 to continuously save all year long.

From helping her feed the family with food and kitchen supplies to fun stuff like electronics or overhauling furniture, it’s all at Sam’s Club! Mom can shave some money off her monthly budget with a membership to this money-saving superstore, which means she’ll have more to spend on herself.

Items at Sam’s Club are priced at an exceptional value unmatched by traditional retailers. She’ll be stunned as she walks the aisles and sees all the family favorites at record low prices. And right now, your year-long membership also comes with some extra goodies to spoil mama — an 18-count box of Chocolate Chunk Cookies (which retail for $5.98) and an 8-count of Gourmet Cupcakes (which retail for $7.98) — for free! All she has to do is add them to the cart during her first in-club purchase and get them at no cost.

A membership to Sam’s Club is packed with a plethora of perks. Give mom all of them for the insanely low price of less than $2 a month. Redeem it within 30 days of purchase and she’ll enjoy all the benefits for just $19.99. (This deal is just for new Sam’s Club members in the USA and doesn’t work for renewals or those who were Sam’s Club members less than 6 months prior to the current date.)

Prices subject to change.