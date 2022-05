GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – The Wine and Wheels Cruise In is set for Sunday, May 22, at The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake. More than 100 classic cars will be on display along with Ohio wines available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Horizons Restaurant will provide small plates, and food trucks will be on hand.

LAKE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO