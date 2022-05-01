ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s New to Streaming in May 2022

By Michael Carpenter
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 5 days ago

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this April 2022 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max.

Coming to Netflix in May 2022

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of May 2022. Highlights this month include Stranger Things 4: Volume 1, The Circle: Season 4, Who Killed Sara?: Season 3, Workin’ Moms: Season 6, and more. READ MORE

Coming to Prime Video in May 2022

Prime Video is kicking off the summer season early and bringing the heat with a fiery slate of fresh titles from all-new Originals to returning fan favorites. Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video in May 2022. READ MORE

Coming to Hulu in May 2022

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in May 2022. READ MORE

Everything Coming to Disney Plus in May 2022

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in May 2022. READ MORE

Coming to HBO Max in May 2022

This May, HBO Max is springing into a wide array of award-winning comedies, documentaries, and thrillers from a unique group of creators. Highlights include Hacks, The Staircase, The Time Traveler’s Wife, The Matrix: Resurrections, and more. READ MORE

