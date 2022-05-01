ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2024 RB Aneyas Williams

By Josh Helmer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5yr6_0fPkjh7L00

After picking up a recent commitment from Williamsburg High School athlete Derek Weisskopf , the Iowa Hawkeyes are back after it in the 2024 class with an offer to running back Aneyas Williams .

Williams is a 5-foot-10, 195 pound running back out of Hannibal High School in Missouri. According to 247Sports, Williams is a four-star recruit. 247Sports regards Williams as the nation’s No. 219 player overall in the 2024 class, the No. 37 athlete and the sixth-best player from Missouri. In the 247Sports composite rankings, Williams is the No. 268 player nationally, the No. 38 athlete and the No. 7 player from Missouri. Meanwhile, Rivals rates Williams as a three-star running back.

Williams currently has seven college offers from Ball State, Boston College, California, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska and Oregon according to 247Sports. Oregon offered Williams back on Aug. 18, 2021. All of Williams’ other offers have come from March 25 on.

Williams boasts impressive burst out of the backfield, the ability to make defenders miss and a knack for big plays. He’s also sure-handed in the passing game and can improvise when a play breaks down.

Iowa currently has commits in its 2024 class from a trio of in-state products, offensive lineman Cody Fox out of East Buchanan High School, linebacker Cam Buffington out of Winfield-Mt. Union High School and athlete Derek Weisskopf out of Williamsburg High School. The Hawkeyes’ 2024 class is currently rated No. 3 nationally by 247Sports and No. 4 by Rivals .

Here’s a look at Williams’ Hudl tape from his sophomore season.

Recruiting profile

Aneyas Williams' Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position
247 4 219 6 37
Rivals 3 N/A N/A N/A
ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A
On3 Recruiting N/A N/A N/A N/A
247 Composite 3 268 7 38

Vitals

Hometown Hannibal, Mo.
Projected Position RB
Height 5-10
Weight 195
Class 2024

Recruitment

  • Offered on April 30

Offers

Twitter

1

1

Comments / 0

Former UNC wing lands prediction for Creighton

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program thought their roster was pretty much set here in early May with the focus shifting to offseason workouts and then practices in the Fall. But Davis and the Tar Heels were a bit shocked when Kerwin Walton announced he was heading to the transfer portal on Sunday. Walton will leave UNC after two seasons and already a favorite to land him has emerged. The Creighton Bluejays have landed a crystal ball prediction on 247Sports to be the team Walton ends up with. National recruiting analyst Travis Branham logged that prediction on Monday, giving them their lone prediction. For Walton, finding playing time this season was tough. He was coming off a good freshman season in which he was UNC’s best perimeter shooter and while he played a lot early on, he eventually fell behind in the rotation as the season went on Finding a spot that he can come in and play right away is ideal and Creighton may offer him the best shot at that. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
OMAHA, NE
