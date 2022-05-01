Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2024 RB Aneyas Williams

After picking up a recent commitment from Williamsburg High School athlete Derek Weisskopf , the Iowa Hawkeyes are back after it in the 2024 class with an offer to running back Aneyas Williams .

Williams is a 5-foot-10, 195 pound running back out of Hannibal High School in Missouri. According to 247Sports, Williams is a four-star recruit. 247Sports regards Williams as the nation’s No. 219 player overall in the 2024 class, the No. 37 athlete and the sixth-best player from Missouri. In the 247Sports composite rankings, Williams is the No. 268 player nationally, the No. 38 athlete and the No. 7 player from Missouri. Meanwhile, Rivals rates Williams as a three-star running back.

Williams currently has seven college offers from Ball State, Boston College, California, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska and Oregon according to 247Sports. Oregon offered Williams back on Aug. 18, 2021. All of Williams’ other offers have come from March 25 on.

Williams boasts impressive burst out of the backfield, the ability to make defenders miss and a knack for big plays. He’s also sure-handed in the passing game and can improvise when a play breaks down.

Iowa currently has commits in its 2024 class from a trio of in-state products, offensive lineman Cody Fox out of East Buchanan High School, linebacker Cam Buffington out of Winfield-Mt. Union High School and athlete Derek Weisskopf out of Williamsburg High School. The Hawkeyes’ 2024 class is currently rated No. 3 nationally by 247Sports and No. 4 by Rivals .

Here’s a look at Williams’ Hudl tape from his sophomore season.

Recruiting profile

Aneyas Williams' Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 219 6 37 Rivals 3 N/A N/A N/A ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting N/A N/A N/A N/A 247 Composite 3 268 7 38

Vitals

Hometown Hannibal, Mo. Projected Position RB Height 5-10 Weight 195 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on April 30

Offers

Iowa

Ball State

Boston College

California

Missouri

Nebraska

Oregon

Twitter

