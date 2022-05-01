Nic Fink on Making the World Champs Team Even With Swimming on the Back Burner

Courtesy of Malmsten, a SwimSwam partner. Thanks to Simon Percy and Mikael Orn, Malmsten Olympic equipment is now available in North America. After having had great swimming careers, competitions at the highest level, both have made “civic” careers in other areas. Mikael, an NCAA Champion in the 200-yard freestyle in 1983, also grabbed a bronze medal in a relay in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. After 30 and 40 years out of the water, respectively, they are now going back to where it all started; SWIMMING.

