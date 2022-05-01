Brian Windhorst: Atlanta the team that makes most sense in potential Rudy Gobert trade
Brian Windhorst: ‘I think Pascal Siakam potentially could be available for the right trade. I don’t know if it’s for Rudy Gobert, though. To me the team that makes the most sense is Atlanta. Because their defense is horrific, it’s holding them back. Trae Young has got to get better defensively. We understand he’s not going to be Gary Payton, but he has to improve, he’s got to try.’
Which of these is the most surprising from the first round?
— Trae more TOV than AST and FG
— KD shooting 39/33%
— Gobert 0 blocks in last 3 games
— KAT 2nd in TOV pic.twitter.com/MTHkuQxq9N – 12:43 PM
ICYMI: Is this au revoir? Why trading Rudy Gobert might be the next move for Utah, and what the possible deals might look like
theathletic.com/3281735/2022/0… – 10:28 AM
It’s all part of the journey. 🙏🏽📈🔮 pic.twitter.com/Lp5r7Sf3hg – 6:56 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
It’s time for the Utah Jazz to make a major change to their roster, and not just with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.
Full video from earlier this month with trade ideas, what Jazz fans should expect, and more: https://t.co/Tmu6q3Msrt pic.twitter.com/tQuAHlRkeK – 6:49 PM
New for @The Athletic – Why a Rudy Gobert trade may be Utah’s only option, and what the possible deals might look like
theathletic.com/3281735/2022/0… – 3:44 PM
Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik answered questions for about 25 minutes Friday on Quin Snyder’s future, the viability of a Donovan Mitchell/Rudy Gobert core, another season ended too soon, and what’s coming next. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 3:30 PM
Justin Zanik on the Mitchell/Gobert relationship: “They’ve given themselves to this team. They’ve given themselves to each other. All the outside narratives is just a bunch of noise. Internally, I see it every day. These guys care about each other.” – 2:02 PM
Justin Zanik on Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell: “All the outside narratives is just a bunch of noise. Internally, I see it every day, these guys care about each other.” – 1:28 PM
Asked if he believes Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are good enough centerpieces for a title team, Zanik said that it’s not just about the stars, but also all the pieces around them: “It wasn’t enough this year. It’s our job to go out and make it be enough over time.” – 1:22 PM
Mailbag, Part 2!
• Why were the Knicks worse than the numbers said they should have been?
* Jokubaitis rumblings
• GOAT Knick?
• A Rudy Gobert hypothetical
And more…
Story (with a $1/month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/qiJ80UuizW pic.twitter.com/PfRr4cKMoE – 10:58 AM
Congrats to the Pelicans and Raptors on amazing seasons. Tons to look forward to.
Jazz, you need to break out of the endless loop. Gobert isn’t working in Utah — It’s time to move him this offseason:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/it… – 10:08 AM
A. Who’s the best player you would trade for Donovan Mitchell?
B. Who’s the best player you would trade for Rudy Gobert? – 8:41 AM
When I asked Rudy Gobert what his confidence level in Quin Snyder is considering the recent chatter about Quin’s future with the team, he said:
“I loved my time with Quin,” but he didn’t offer a preference or really an endorsement. – 1:29 AM
Rudy Gobert says his goal has always been to win a title in Utah and that remains true. But he recognizes that he could be part of a potential roster shakeup. “The rest is out of my control,” Gobert said. – 1:24 AM
Rudy Gobert on playing for Quin Snyder.
“I’ve loved my time with Quin.”
Understands it’s out of his control on whether Quin comes back or not, and didn’t really offer a preference either way.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 1:24 AM
Rudy Gobert, when asked if he expects his partnership with Donovan Mitchell to continue: “When I came here 9 years ago, my goal was to win a championship here. Nothing has changed. But a lot of that is out of my control.” – 1:23 AM
Rudy Gobert, when asked if this team has reached its ceiling: “I don’t know. We have a lot of talent. This year we faced more adversity. I feel like we could be so much better. … You try to ask yourself why we can’t be consistent.” – 1:17 AM
Rudy Gobert on the @Utah Jazz locker room after the team’s season ending Game 6 loss.
“It’s silence. Its early, we’re not used to finishing so early. A lot of disappointment.”
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 1:15 AM
Rudy Gobert: we are hurting. We have a lot of disappointment because we had higher expectations – 1:14 AM
Rudy Gobert, asked what the locker room is like right now: “Silence. It’s early. We had higher expectations.” – 1:14 AM
Jazz gave a great effort. Ultimately, they had to work way harder to avoid mismatches than Dallas did.
Underrated great play: Jalen Brunson rotating down early to Gobert on the Conley travel, then getting back to Bogdanovic in the corner before Conley could hit him. – 12:58 AM
So are all of Gobert / Mitchell / Snyder gone? Is it a full teardown for the Jazz?
That’s 3 first round losses in 4 years, the player fit doesn’t work in the playoffs, coach might want out…
What parts change? Can they even do a retooling or is it Everything Must Go? – 12:41 AM
Utah has to make some tough decisions this summer.
Seeing the Atlanta Hawks improve this summer could be beneficial to the “Brooklyn picks” cause and there may be no better team positioned to make a move for Rudy Gobert than Atlanta.
Who says no to something like this? pic.twitter.com/kH7XAlKBs3 – 12:38 AM
Jazz bought Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic to Utah in 2019 to help Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.
Both Conley and Bogdanovic rushed 3s in final 2 minutes.
Conley had travel in transition after Gobert forced a Doncic miss
Bogdanovic missed a 3 that would have forced Game 7 – 12:31 AM
Let’s all start proposing fake Jazz trades.
My favorite is Rudy Gobert to Chicago. – 12:29 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
You can’t waste that stop by Gobert on Doncic like that. AK – 12:23 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Oh Conley. If he could only see behind him. Just throw it to the rim. Gobert likely cleans that up – 12:22 AM
A Gobert dunk to tie it! Followed by a 3 by Dorian Finney-Smith to immediately untie it!
The takes will be glorious. – 12:11 AM
Mitchell to Gobert game-tying assist, in case we’re still doing that… – 12:10 AM
Gobert on 29 mins. Quin Staying with Paschall for now with 8 mins left down 5. – 12:00 AM
And the 12-point Utah lead is down to 4. I don’t think Gobert on Doncic is a mismatch in either direction: Gobert can’t attack Doncic down low, Gobert does pretty darn well on Doncic on the perimeter. – 11:30 PM
Mitchell just hung out in the lane and his man Bullock got the 3 as Dinwiddie drove (but was contained) by Gobert. – 11:29 PM
Terrific finish to the half from Utah. They’re up 53-41 at the half.
Those non-Luka minutes were pretty ugly for the Mavs for the first time all series… the Jazz did a much better job of keeping Brunson/Dinwiddie in front. Gobert’s got just 2 points, but is a +18. – 11:05 PM
It seems the Jazz all of a sudden learned that Rudy Gobert is on their team, and not protecting the paint for Dallas.
Jazz just getting layup after layup against a matador Mavericks defense. – 11:01 PM
Rudy Gobert stung in the face by bee from his own hive nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/28/rud… – 10:00 PM
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
Utah starters: Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Gobert, Mitchell, Conley
9:10 Tip @theeagledallas – 9:31 PM
Quin Snyder said that Rudy Gobert told him he was right-eye dominant, so the swelling in his left eye after the bee sting wouldn’t be much of a problem. – 8:44 PM
I was trying to take a nap, but my editors wanted a serious news story on Rudy Gobert getting stung. It bees like that sometimes. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:01 PM
Rudy Gobert and the bee: The who, what, when, where and why of Utah Jazz center’s playoff sting https://t.co/DfpXdB6nGJ pic.twitter.com/9CFUbunU1N – 3:08 PM
Maybe I was just not on Twitter right when it happened, but a little surprised the Rudy Gobert-bee story hasn’t generated more buzz – 2:40 PM
“It be your own bees sometimes 🐝🐝🐝”
Rudy Gobert got stung by his own bees ahead of Game 6 against the Mavs.
➡️ https://t.co/t6dDVLEyou pic.twitter.com/UioIRTN42L – 2:02 PM
Scoring on Gobert in this series:
Brunson — 6/15 FG
Dinwiddie — 4/10 FG
Luka — 5/8 FG
Bee — 1/1 FG pic.twitter.com/LbmAkVIqnP – 1:25 PM
Rudy Gobert on owning a beehive: “There’s a few things. It’s good for the environment, it’s good for the landscape, the flowers, the fruits. And I love honey, so I always wanted to have my own. It’s great. Sometimes there’s some casualties.” – 1:25 PM
Float like a butterfly, stung by his own bee: Rudy Gobert says the sting he incurred on his nose came from a hive he keeps at home. Can’t make this stuff up, folks. Possible that a Dallas bee might’ve journeyed to Salt Lake City and infiltrated Gobert’s hive? – 1:13 PM
Don’t tell anyone, but I had been training a single bee for years. His name was Dave. Today, Dave completed the task he trained so hard for and gave his life to sting Gobert on the nose.
He will be remembered for his bravery, as well as his fierce dedication to the Mavs. – 1:10 PM
Rudy Gobert joking about his eye swelling due to the bee sting:
“There were seven guys…” pic.twitter.com/iv3x98gokU – 1:08 PM
Rudy Gobert got stung on the nose by a bee from the hive he owns at his house. There’s some swelling, but he can see fine. “There were seven guys, and I was the only who came out,” he joked to open his media availability. – 1:06 PM
Rudy Gobert: “It was seven guys. But I’m the only one who came out of the room.” pic.twitter.com/4CPxlX0Mup – 1:05 PM
This has to be a top-3 sports TV night of 2022
—Goofiest NFL Draft in years w/ incompetent Jax at top
—Jets/Giants 2 top-10 picks each
—1st round bad QB roulette
—Philly fans w/ 2 firsts + 76ers on verge of total implosion
—Possible end of Gobert/Mitchell era
—Pels/Suns Game 6 – 10:49 AM
THREAD: Let’s try a little choose your own adventure this morning.
See if you can guess from the picture below what Donovan Mitchell ended up doing on this play:
A) Shoot
B) Lob over Jalen Brunson to Rudy Gobert
C) Pass to a shooter
D) Turnover pic.twitter.com/Q340BJKDsj – 10:00 AM
Tim McMahon: ‘I know Rudy Gobert and Draymond Green have a great relationship… Any Golden State possibilities?’ Brian Windhorst: ‘I have heard that rumor out there… I guess it would be based around Andrew Wiggins… I don’t know. If the Warriors win the title I don’t know if they’re looking for a major shake-up. But the Warriors don’t have that big and they have young players and they have the Wiggins contract. … I don’t think they should be considered a leader but I think that’s on the board. I’ve definitely heard that.’ -via Apple Podcasts / May 1, 2022
Ben Anderson: Justin Zanik said Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were foundational pieces. “Anytime that we can add to that, complement that, strengthen that, because this game is a team, this competition is a team game, and they’ve been huge contributors for us.” #TakeNote | @kslsports -via Twitter @BensHoops / April 29, 2022
Sources tell The Athletic that he is all in on the Jazz, doesn’t want to play anywhere else and would like to retire in a Jazz uniform. He’s had a terrific season. He’s very clearly still in the prime of his career. At the same time, Gobert will be 30 in June. His contract is one of the most expensive in the league and could become burdensome if he experiences a drop-off in play over the next few seasons. The Jazz could opt to sell high on Gobert when he is still at peak value. There are multiple teams interested in trading for him, should the Jazz decide to go that route, according to multiple league sources. -via The Athletic / April 29, 2022
