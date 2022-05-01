Changes coming to Utah to make Donovan Mitchell more comfortable?
Brian Windhorst: ‘My feel is that Jazz are going to do some level of overhaul that does not include Donovan Mitchell in an attempt to to make Donovan more comfortable. And that could work. It could work but it’s going to be difficult.’
It’s time for the Utah Jazz to make a major change to their roster, and not just with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.
Full video from earlier this month with trade ideas, what Jazz fans should expect, and more:
Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik answered questions for about 25 minutes Friday on Quin Snyder's future, the viability of a Donovan Mitchell/Rudy Gobert core, another season ended too soon, and what's coming next.
Question for #PistonsTwitter:
If you could go back in time, would you still draft Donovan Mitchell if you knew it would make you too good to draft Cade?
Good time to ask because at this point we THINK Cade is gonna be a top-20 player. – 2:29 PM
Report: Other teams preparing for Donovan Mitchell to request trade from Jazz this offseason
Justin Zanik on Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell: "All the outside narratives is just a bunch of noise. Internally, I see it every day, these guys care about each other."
Zanik bristled at a question about balancing Donovan Mitchell's growing influence vs. maintaining "organizational control," saying, "I don't appreciate the outside narrative of that being a binary choice."
Justin Zanik rebuffed the idea of Donovan Mitchell carrying added weight on offseason moves.
“I totally disagree that that is anything — Donovan having influence over the organization.”
Said every player has influence of the organization and that the players drive that. – 1:24 PM
Asked if he believes Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are good enough centerpieces for a title team, Zanik said that it’s not just about the stars, but also all the pieces around them: “It wasn’t enough this year. It’s our job to go out and make it be enough over time.” – 1:22 PM
Finals stats from the Mavs-Jazz first-round series:
Jalen Brunson:
27.8 points per game,
4.8 rebounds
4.2 assists (vs. just 0.8 turnovers)
53.2% eFG%
Donovan Mitchell:
25.5 points,
4.3 rebounds
5.7 assists (vs. 2.7 turnovers)
43.6% eFG% – 1:13 PM
Donovan Mitchell last 3 playoffs 📉
2020 2021 2022
36 ➡️ 32 ➡️ 26 PPG
53 ➡️ 45 ➡️ 40 FG%
52 ➡️ 44 ➡️ 21 3P%
37 ➡️ 49 ➡️ 56 OPP FG%
+5.4 ➡️ +1.9 ➡️ -6.5 +/- pic.twitter.com/Y3NMjlctDY – 1:02 PM
Donovan Mitchell watch begins for #Knicks after Jazz's early playoff exit
What Donovan Mitchell said about his future with the Jazz following another playoff exit
Utah Jazz Playoffs run since 2017 (since Donovan Mitchell drafted at Jazz).
2017-18: Lost in Conference Semis
2018-19: Lost in 1st Round
2019-20: Lost in 1st Round
2020-21: Lost in Conference Semis
2021-22: Lost in 1st Round
The front office has to take some tough decisions. – 10:12 AM
Donovan Mitchell on his future: My mindset is to win. Right now, I’m not really looking at that
sportando.basketball/en/donovan-mit… – 9:30 AM
Was this early exit the end of a pretty successful but disappointing chapter in Jazz history? One thing is for certain: Donovan Mitchell will have a lot of say in what comes next for Utah.
A. Who’s the best player you would trade for Donovan Mitchell?
B. Who’s the best player you would trade for Rudy Gobert? – 8:41 AM
Donovan Mitchell is questioned about potentially asking out of Utah: "Right now, I'm not really thinking about any of that."
Donovan Mitchell said “yeah” when asked if he wanted to be in Utah. Asked about discussion around NBA he could ask for a trade, he said in part: “I’ll think about it in a week and go from there, but right now, I’m not really thinking about any of that.”
His full answer: pic.twitter.com/sIURXszDcC – 2:09 AM
Donovan Mitchell pressed again on whether or not he wants to be in Utah.
“My mindset is to win, right now I am not really looking at that.”
Said he’s not thinking about those things right now. Plenty of room for interpretation there.
#TakeNote
Donovan Mitchell, when asked to put to rest rumors that might ask out of Utah: "My mindset is to win. Right now, I'm not really looking at that. … I'll think about it in a week. Right now I'm not thinking about that."
Donovan Mitchell on the @Utah Jazz difficult season:
“I’m not going to put the blame anywhere else, we just didn’t do the job.”
#takenote
Donovan Mitchell: external or internal, we just didn’t do what we were supposed to do. We didn’t rise to the level of a championship team. And it starts with me” – 1:55 AM
Donovan Mitchell: “There was a lot of stuff going on. We just didn’t rise to the occasion. … I’m not gonna put the blame anywhere else. We didn’t do enough. That starts with me.” – 1:55 AM
I asked Donovan Mitchell, Do you want to be in Utah?
“Yes…this hurts Sarah, I’m not gonna lie. But yeah, I do.” – 1:55 AM
Donovan Mitchell:
“I love Quin. I love Quin….I think he’s done a phenomenal job leading us.” – 1:54 AM
Donovan Mitchell on Quin Snyder:
“I love Quin, he’s a guy that gave me an opportunity when I first got here.”
#takenote
Donovan Mitchell, on what went wrong: “There were times this season when the ball was rolled out that we didn’t show that we wanted to be a team with championship aspirations.” – 1:53 AM
Donovan Mitchell, asked if he wants to be in Utah: “Yeah. … This hurts, I’m not gonna lie.” – 1:51 AM
Donovan Mitchell said he wants to be in Utah.
“We fell short of our goal.”
#takenote
Rudy Gobert, when asked if he expects his partnership with Donovan Mitchell to continue: “When I came here 9 years ago, my goal was to win a championship here. Nothing has changed. But a lot of that is out of my control.” – 1:23 AM
Jazz bought Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic to Utah in 2019 to help Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.
Both Conley and Bogdanovic rushed 3s in final 2 minutes.
Conley had travel in transition after Gobert forced a Doncic miss
Bogdanovic missed a 3 that would have forced Game 7 – 12:31 AM
I will be surprised if this is anything other than a Donovan Mitchell stepback triple for the win. – 12:24 AM
Donovan Mitchell pulled a LeBron-to-Gilbert Arenas at the FT line 🫣
Jason Kidd iced Donovan Mitchell between FTs
Jason Kidd did not lose it. He used it.
Strong UIOLI too to ice/split the Donovan Mitchell FTs. – 12:17 AM
Mavericks have set themselves up for another double-digit comeback, trailing 53-41 at halftime. You know Bojan Bogdanovic was going to respond to his 0-for-9 in Game 5. He and Donovan Mitchell combined for 23 first-half points.
Donovan Mitchell up to 13 points on 6/9 shooting. He's been much more effective finishing tonight. (5/5 around around the basket). Jazz lead 41-36.
This is the version of Donovan Mitchell I anticipated throughout this series… without a strong, big Dallas rim protector I thought he'd be able to slice and dice the Mavs like this more. He has 13, 6-9 shooting.
Donovan Mitchell has been significantly more dialed in on defense and looks like he's feeling it. But it's the playoffs. As Hassan Whiteside said, "You can sleep tomorrow."
Finney-Smith complaining to the official during the last possession about Donovan Mitchell.
Jazz probably see that as a win no matter what the circumstances. At least someone is annoyed. – 10:19 PM
Jazz coach Quin Snyder said no restrictions for Donovan Mitchell tonight after early exit from Game 5 with hamstring/quad issues: "He's ready to go."
Quin Snyder says no restriction, minutes or otherwise, on Donovan Mitchell in Game 6 despite his Game 5 injury.
Donovan Mitchell
Let's go!
During the regular season Donovan Mitchell averaged 10.1 potential assists.
During the post season he is averaging 10.4 potential assists – 6:14 PM
As expected, Donovan Mitchell has officially been upgraded to available to play in tonight's Game 6
Donovan Mitchell is officially available for the @Utah Jazz tonight in Game 6.
#TakeNote
#TakeNote
Donovan Mitchell has been officially upgraded from probable to available for Game 6.
Donovan Mitchell is officially available tonight for the Utah Jazz in Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks
Donovan Mitchell is officially available to play tonight.
Donovan Mitchell is officially AVAILABLE for tonight's Game 6 vs. Dallas.
THREAD: Let’s try a little choose your own adventure this morning.
See if you can guess from the picture below what Donovan Mitchell ended up doing on this play:
A) Shoot
B) Lob over Jalen Brunson to Rudy Gobert
C) Pass to a shooter
D) Turnover pic.twitter.com/Q340BJKDsj – 10:00 AM
Tim MacMahon on Utah Jazz: 'It feels like there's going to be drastic change… You know, there's been so much talk all year long. And like I told Donovan, when I asked him the question, straight up, I said, you can say it's the media, but this is the talk around the league. It's not being pulled out of thin air that Donovan Mitchell is going to ask out of his contract. So I just said, you know, would you like to address that?'
Miami has been mentioned by league sources as a smart landing spot for Donovan Mitchell with Wade's strong connections to his beloved Heat.
Ben Anderson: Justin Zanik said Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were foundational pieces. "Anytime that we can add to that, complement that, strengthen that, because this game is a team, this competition is a team game, and they've been huge contributors for us." #TakeNote
