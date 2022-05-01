ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lasalle County, IL

LaSalle County Sheriff Report 5/1/2022

By Jennifer Russell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 04/29/2022 at 1:25 a.m., LaSalle County Deputies handled a single vehicle accident at IL RT-23 North of US RT-334 in Adams Township. Bryan K. Klinkner (56) of Plano, was southbound on IL RT-23 when he ran off the roadway to the west side and struck a guard rail. Klinkner, was...

