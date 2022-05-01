ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Building In Stamford

By Joe Lombardi
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GWavA_0fPkh6oF00
37 Manhattan St. in Stamford. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A two-alarm fire broke out overnight at a building in Fairfield County.

Responders in Stamford raced to the scene after receiving calls of a structure fire at 37 Manhattan St. at around 6:10 p.m. Saturday, April 30, said Captain Philip Hayes of the Stamford Fire Department.

An assignment consisting of three engines, a tower ladder, a rescue, a rapid intervention team and a shift commander was dispatched and arrived within minutes of the initial calls, Hayes said.

The first arriving firefighters reported heavy fire showing from the rear exterior of the vacant two-story commercial structure, according to Hayes.

"Several hose lines were quickly stretched, but the fire had already made its way inside the structure through various openings," said Hayes. "Due to the dilapidated condition of the building all fire companies were ordered to stay out of the building and to fight the fire from the outside."

A second alarm was sounded, bringing an additional tower ladder and engine to the scene, said Hayes.

The two tower ladders and multiple hand lines poured water on the fire from the exterior for about an hour before the Incident Commander declared the fire under control, said Hayes, who noted that crews remained on the scene for several additional hours spraying water and overhauling a few hot spots that remained.

Additional fire support units including the Mechanical Division and a Safety Officer also responded, along with Stamford Police officers, who secured the area.

No injuries were reported.

