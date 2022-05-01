This Week in CT: CT’s kid governor discusses his platform

A dear friend of mine recently lost his dog, and he buried his pup on his property in Bethlehem. When my wife and I lost our two Chihuahuas in the 2010's, we had them cremated directly from the vet's office. It's bad enough that you lose your beloved pet, but in some cases, you're faced with what to do with their remains.

BETHLEHEM, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO