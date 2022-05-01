ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Wildfire experts to help Oregonians with online sessions this month

By Jerry Howard
KDRV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's fire marshal is using May for public outreach about wildfires, offering online sessions for wildfire responses. The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is hosting a series of webinars in May...

