1 dead in northeast Albuquerque stabbing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide they say happened early Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 8900 block of Jefferson St. NE near Alameda around 4:00 a.m. to reports of a stabbing incident.

Officials say a woman knocked on a neighbor’s door asking for police to be called. The woman said she had stabbed her boyfriend after he attempted to stab her. When police arrived, they located a dead man who had died from an apparent stabbing inside the woman’s apartment.

The woman was transported to UNM Hospital for her injuries. What led up to the stabbing is unknown. This investigation is ongoing and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.