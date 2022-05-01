ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson Gives Trevor Noah Props After White House Correspondents' Dinner

TMZ.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White House Correspondents' Dinner was back after a 5-year hiatus, and reviews afterwards by celebs who attended were all a thumbs up. Pete Davidson left with GF Kim Kardashian and gushed that Trevor...

www.tmz.com

Mic

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t think Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, or Donald Trump should be canceled

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t believe in canceling people. At least that’s the sentiment that seemed to come through in his new interview with The New York Times’ Kara Swisher for her Sway podcast. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was asked about a few of society’s most divisive figures: Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Donald Trump. And while Kimmel has been comedically hard on those men on his late-night show, he doesn’t think that their behavior merits canceling them — that is if you believe people can get canceled to begin with.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Megyn Kelly claims she considered moving to CNN from Fox News after she got 'a huge offer' from Jeff Zucker but turned it down because she didn't think her fans would switch on the left-leaning network

Megyn Kelly has revealed that she considered moving to CNN after she was given a 'huge offer' by then-network boss Jeff Zucker. Although Kelly did not give details as to the exact nature of the offer, she explained on her eponymous podcast that she decided to turn down Zucker because she did not think that her loyal audience would move across with her and watch the left-leaning network.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Fury: Barack's Wife And Hillary Clinton Feuding Because Of Their White House Ambitions? Ex-FLOTUS To Appear On The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Final Episode

There is no denying that Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are two of the most popular former First Ladies of the United States. The wives of ex-POTUS Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are also considered two of the most influential FLOTUSes of their generation. Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Sasha Obama Steps Out With Clifton Powell's Son Clifton Powell Jr. Amid Dating Rumors

Watch: Viola Davis Channels Michelle Obama in The First Lady. After her mom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, revealed that the 20-year-old is in a relationship, Sasha was seen stepping out with Clifton Powell Jr. in West Hollywood on April 19. Clad in a pink and purple top with a lilac-colored tiered skirt, Sasha was spotted walking alongside the writer-director, who is the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg suggests White House have 'giant meeting' to stop staff 'microaggressions' against VP Harris

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg suggested Monday that the White House have "a giant meeting" to stop alleged staff "microaggressions" against Vice President Kamala Harris. According to journalists Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns, who joined the show to discuss their joint book about the 2020 election and the first year of President Biden's administration titled, "This Will Not Pass," Harris felt "disrespected" by staffers in the West Wing because they failed to stand whenever she walked into the room.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

MSNBC silent as Joy Reid continues pattern of controversial and bizarre remarks

Joy Reid’s MSNBC colleagues are silent as she continues her pattern of controversial and often bizarre or hateful remarks on the liberal network. On Monday, during an interview with failed New York City Mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, the MSNBC host made a comparison between Senate Republicans opposing Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and past segregationists, the Dixiecrats.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'Lie of the Year' winner Obama flamed for 'disinformation' speech: ‘Quite the expert’

Former President Barack Obama angered conservatives with his speech against the dangers of "disinformation" at Stanford University on Thursday. The 44th president, who recently announced that his Obama Foundation would be "working to empower and equip emerging leaders to tackle issues like the spread of disinformation," spoke on the subject at the prestigious university, blasting social and traditional media for spreading fake news.
POTUS
Primetimer

Viola Davis calls The First Lady criticism "incredibly hurtful"

Speaking to BBC News, Davis said, responding to criticism of her portrayal of Michelle Obama, it is "incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work." Criticism, she acknowledged, was an "occupational hazard" of acting. "How do you move on from the hurt, from failure?" she asked. "But you have to. Not everything is going to be an awards-worthy performance." Davis added: Critics absolutely serve no purpose. And I'm not saying that to be nasty either. They always feel like they're telling you something that you don't know. Somehow that you're living a life that you're surrounded by people who lie to you and 'I'm going to be the person that leans in and tells you the truth. So it gives them an opportunity to be cruel to you."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Disgraced former Fox host Bill O’Reilly blames Biden for his airport meltdown when he called worker a ‘scumbag’

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly blamed his recent meltdown at an airport on Joe Biden, offering a confuding defence of his insulting actions toward a JetBlue worker. Vanity Fair reports that on Sunday, Mr O'Reilly threatened a JetBlue employee at JFK International Airpot after his flight to Turks & Caicos was delayed for five hours. Despite Mr O'Reilly's claims that "character assassins on social media [are] completely lying" about his interactions with the employee, the incident was caught on video and depicts exactly what occurred. In the video, Mr O'Reilly tells the worker, "we need to know...
POLITICS
Fortune

Over 700 Fox News viewers were paid to watch CNN for a month and the results are illuminating

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The nation watched while Ketanji Brown Jackson endured days of questioning by the Senate Judiciary Committee leading up to her confirmation. But depending on where you watched the coverage of the hearings, you may have gotten a different perspective or understanding of Judge Jackson's experience and the agenda of the Republicans on the committee questioning her.
CONGRESS & COURTS

