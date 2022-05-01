This American Company Employs The Most People In The World

Some of America's largest companies make almost as must money overseas as they do in the U.S. Their employee counts confirm this. Starbucks is one example. In China alone, it has 5,400 stores and about 60,000 workers. Other companies with large numbers of people outside the U.S include a number of retailers and some hotel chains.

International sales are a recent source of income for some companies. For years, Walmart had all its stores in the U.S. today, that is no longer true.

To identify the largest public employer in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed total employment figures at the top 1,000 companies from the Fortune 500. Worldwide employment for 2020 and 2021 as well as revenue figures for 2021 also came from Fortune.

America’s biggest employer, Walmart, added 100,000 workers to raise its total employees to 2.3 million in 2021. Walmart is the largest employer in 19 states, including every Southern state except North Carolina.

E-commerce powerhouse Amazon, founded in 1994, boosted employment by more than 62% to about 1.3 million workers in 2021. The Seattle-based company employs most of them in Washington state and California.

Companies in customer-facing sectors such as hospitality (Marriott, Hilton), retail (Macy’s, Best Buy), airlines (Delta, United), and food (Darden, Yum) were hurt the most during the pandemic and lowered headcount but still made the list.

Here are the Walmart details:

> Worldwide employees, 2021: 2,300,000

> Worldwide employees, 2020: 2,200,000

> 2021 revenue: $559.15 billion — #1 in Fortune 500

> Market value as of Mar 31, 2021: $382.64 billion

Click here to read American Companies Employing the Most People in the World

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .