Standoff with a stubborn pelican delays flight at California airport, officials say

A San Diego International Airport flight ran into an unusual delay on the taxiway — a stubborn pelican who refused to move out of the way.

“Sir, you are not going to believe this, but we are unable (to taxi) because of a pelican sitting here on the taxiway,” the pilot radioed the tower, KSWB reported. He is not moving.”

The bird delayed an Alaska Airlines plane operated by Horizon Air from taking off Thursday, April 28, Simple Flying reported. The flight was bound for Everett, Washington.

The pilot suggested the bird might be injured and asked for help moving it off the tarmac, KNSD reported.

“It was not injured; however I was told it was a bit reluctant to leave,” airport spokesperson Sabrina LoPiccolo told KSWB. “There was a bit of a plane backup, but everything is back to normal.”

An airport operations SUV eventually convinced the pelican to depart, Simple Flying reported. The flight arrived in Washington about 18 minutes later than scheduled.

Flight delay thwarts Vegas wedding plans – so couple got married on the plane instead

Man blames his ‘homophobia’ after attacking Delta flight attendant over drink, FBI says

‘Clumps of dead bees:’ Thousands of bees die waiting at Atlanta airport for days