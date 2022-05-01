'I told you I’m a superstar': Shakur Stevenson cruises to super-featherweight title triumph over Oscar Valdez

Oscar Valdez, left, fights Shakur Stevenson during a WBC-WBO junior lightweight title boxing bout Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Shakur Stevenson knows boxing, and he knows drama.

It all coincided Saturday night, when the newly unified super-featherweight champion of the world heard panicked voices outside his post-victory news conference and sprinted to address the situation.

Seconds after Stevenson had urged the people near the news conference door to tone down their noise, he became disturbed by the increasingly frightened voices.

Stevenson believed his mother was endangered by a group of people Las Vegas police described to USA TODAY Sports+ as "agitators" outside the room.

Hotel security struggled to gain control of hostile individuals involved in multiple physical confrontations.

Stevenson dropped his new belts off his shoulders and rushed into the fray.

He gathered supporters and family members caught up in the chaos, including two crying children. The boxer then settled in a room just outside the media center with his mother and a group, including his grandfather-trainer Wali Moses.

The mayhem closed an unforgettable night for the fighter, who collected a new super-featherweight belt and gave away an engagement ring within a span of seconds while in the boxing ring.

Stevenson, 24, elevated his stature into pound-for-pound talk by convincingly defeating the formerly unbeaten two-division champion Oscar Valdez by scores of 117-110, 118-109, 118-109 at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas.

Stevenson (18-0) listened to the reading of the scorecards, answered a couple questions and then took a knee, asking his girlfriend, rapper Young Lyric, to marry him. She accepted.

"I told you I’m a superstar and I’m going to keep proving it," Stevenson said after the fight.

The confidence he showed in the moment was a carryover from the night in the ring, when Stevenson — a 2016 Olympic silver medalist — rode a sixth-round knockdown to the WBC/WBO super-featherweight title victory, relying on his poise and crisp skill to frustrate Valdez (30-1).

The judges’ wide margin reflected in the punch statistics. Stevenson out-landed Valdez in total punches (189-110), while keeping the outgoing champion at bay by landing 31 jabs to Valdez’s six.

"This victory means everything," said Stevenson, who sees the triumph as a route to becoming the sport’s next prominent draw.

Not only did he meet a relentless champion from Mexico, who landed more punches on him than any other opponent, Stevenson said he embraced the challenge of defeating Valdez's brain trust — backed by the sport’s leading pay-per-view king, Canelo Alvarez, and defending trainer of the year Eddy Reynoso.

"(Valdez) was tough. I knew he was going to be," Stevenson said. "He surprised me with his right hand. He was shooting it and landed it a couple times. Once I took it away, I was good.

"I told y’all what I was going to do. I said I’m gonna beat Valdez, Canelo and Eddy Reynoso … beat the whole team, and I feel good about it."

Alvarez watched ringside, one week before his light-heavyweight title fight against Russia’s world champion Dmitry Bivol, while unbeaten WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford accompanied Stevenson in the ring.

The star power energized Stevenson.

Against Valdez, who knocked out countryman Miguel Berchelt to become WBC champion last year, Stevenson flexed his developed strength and leaned heavily on the jab in the early going to build his scorecard lead.

Valdez responded forcefully with clean punches to the head and body, but in the sixth, Stevenson belted Valdez with a right hand behind the left ear and a follow-up right toward the chin that caused Valdez to stumble and touch the canvas for a knockdown.

Stevenson said his hand speed and precision visibly frustrated Valdez, who often kept his gloves up in front of his face and struggled to mount the extended attacks.

In victory, Stevenson and his co-promoter, Antonio Leonard, said he will likely attempt to become the undisputed champion at 130-pounds before seeking more significant bouts against the likes of unbeaten champions, including lightweight champion Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis.

"As long as Shakur stays focused, everybody in front of him is going to have a problem," Stevenson manager James Prince said on stage.

