Laurence of Arabia for modern times: SAS ride CAMELS in fight against ISIS in Mali during reconnaissance missions, senior military official says

By Tom Brown For Mailonline
 3 days ago

SAS members are saddling-up on a caravan of camels, as Britain's elite special forces echo Lawrence of Arabia during reconnaissance missions in Mali.

The UK's elite forces are preparing for reconnaissance missions in Mali have been operating in the region for almost 10 years, opting to ride camels rather than mechanical vehicles according to a senior military source.

'Vehicles need to be maintained and refueled every few days - the vehicle logistical support is a real hindrance,' said the source. 'Camels store fat in their humps and can go for up to 10 days without needing food and water.'

The idea was reportedly hatched when the special forces started employing local Bedouin guides, a nomadic Arab tribe who has inhabited the region and used camels for centuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3afgx6_0fPkcAw100
Stock image: The photo depicts Belgian Special forces riding camels in Chad between 2008-2009, as no verifiable photos have emerged of the SAS. A senior military source has said the SAS is riding camels while on reconnaissance missions in Mali, fighting against ISIS

Vehicles used in missions have been stymied by mechanical issues, clogging up with sand, according to the Mirror. A senior military source said camels were more efficient.

The UK deployed a task group 300-strong to Mali in December 2020 to support the UN peacekeeping mission, which is made up of soldiers from 56 different countries.

The SAS have been deployed to the region, but the reports mark the first public acknowledgements that the forces have emulated the tactics of Thomas Edward Lawrence, the British officer made famous for his role during the Arab Revolt of 1916.

Lawrence of Arabia was the name given to a British Intelligence Officer, who fought alongside Arab guerrilla forces in the Middle East during the First World War.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BHAnn_0fPkcAw100
British special forces soldiers are pictured with weapons during a rescue operation. The SAS have been deployed to the region, where vehicles used in missions have been stymied by mechanical issues
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J4K92_0fPkcAw100
The UK deployed a task group 300-strong to Mali in December 2020 to support the UN peacekeeping mission, which is made up of soldiers from 56 different countries

The SAS has its origins in desert warfare, when elite British forces were dropped deep within the north African desert during World War II.

It was formed as 62 Commando in July 1941 to undertake small-scale raids behind enemy lines, drawing its men from No 7 Commando and also operating under the title L Detachment, Special Air Service Brigade.

The term 'brigade' was usually used to refer to a unit of 5,000 men — a title the SAS adopted to deceive the enemy into believing the force was larger than it was in reality.

The SAS was created during the Second World War, when small bands of soldiers were dropped behind enemy lines in North Africa and Europe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gnWwY_0fPkcAw100
UK forces operate in the Hombori mountains in Mali at sunset. The Menaka region is home to many of the actors in the Sahelian conflict
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dGS28_0fPkcAw100
The Royal Air Force Chinooks currently deployed in Mali in support of French Military Operations there have passed a significant milestone after recording 3000 hours of operational flight time

The news comes as Vladimir Putin launches a search for British SAS forces alleged to be fighting in western Ukraine.

The Kremlin's Investigative Committee (IC), often referred to as Putin's personal CIA, said it will look into 'the facts of the activities of British SAS saboteurs in Ukrainian regions,' in particular Lviv, according to state-controlled outlet RIA Novosti.

Earlier on Saturday, the IC claimed that 'at least two groups of specialists in sabotage and guerrilla warfare from the British Special Air Service (SAS) have been sent to the Lviv region'.

An IC source claimed SAS operatives in Ukraine 'are specialists in sabotage and partisan activities, recruiting and training agents to work in hostile territory'.

Russia appears to base its investigation on information allegedly received from captured Ukrainian troops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQesb_0fPkcAw100
Russia, basing its information allegedly received from captured Ukrainian troops, said the SAS is working in war zones under cover of medical workers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QGyZK_0fPkcAw100
Missiles continue to bombard Ukraine. The Kremlin's investigative Committee claimed: 'At least two groups of specialists in sabotage and guerrilla warfare from the British Special Air Service (SAS) have been sent to the Lviv region'.

The SAS is 'considered one of the most highly qualified in the world in organising coups d'etat, mass protest rallies, contract killings of political figures, recruiting agents, including those in the highest echelons of power, and preparing terrorist attacks', said the RIA Novosti report.

'This is no ordinary special force - these are intellectuals, in each group there is always an ideologist, you can say a professor, and the rest are particular specialists,' said a Russian law enforcement source.

The report claimed that the SAS often work in war zones under cover of medical workers.

'With a high degree of probability, these specialists arrived in order to improve the skills and efficiency of the Ukrainian special services in coordinating the activities of sabotage groups in the territories of Ukraine controlled by Russian troops,' said the IC source.

The committee is headed by Russia's top criminal investigator, Alexander Bastrykin, who was a university classmate of Vladimir Putin's.

Earlier this month it was reported that SAS troops have trained local forces in Kyiv for the first time since the war began.

Two officers from separate battalions stationed around the country's capital said special forces had trained their troops on two occasions in early April.

British military trainers have had a presence in Ukraine since Russia's invasion of Crimea in 2014, but were withdrawn in February as the likelihood of Putin ordering an all-out invasion of Ukraine increased.

A UK defense source said they do not comment on stories related to special forces.

Daily Mail

The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report

A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Salon

How to end the war in Ukraine: Sanctions against Russia won't work — but this might

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. As the war in Ukraine heads for its third month amid a rising toll of death and destruction, Washington and its European allies are scrambling, so far unsuccessfully, to end that devastating, globally disruptive conflict. Spurred by troubling images of executed Ukrainian civilians scattered in the streets of Bucha and ruined cities like Mariupol, they are already trying to use many tools in their diplomatic pouches to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to desist. These range from economic sanctions and trade embargoes to the confiscation of the assets of some of his oligarch cronies and the increasingly massive shipment of arms to Ukraine. Yet none of it seems to be working.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

