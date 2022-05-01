ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The Best Beauty Instagrams: Naomi Osaka, Lou Doillon, and More

By Calin Van Paris
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. From Earth Day to Coachella to the wonders of modern healthcare, beauty odes abounded this week on Instagram. Lou Doillon took to Big...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

La La Anthony Serves Up a Runway-Worthy Walk in Extreme Cutout Top & Tricky Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony strutted her way onto Instagram feeds on Friday in sleek style. The TV personality shared a video of herself delivering a runway-worthy walk while blowing a kiss to a soundtrack. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) Anthony’s outfit was full of statement pieces, including a black extreme-cutout crop top. The peekaboo moment was a surprising one, leaning slightly grunge and distressed. The top had...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Lou Doillon
Person
Halle Bailey
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Naomi Campbell Serves Up "Bridgerton" Style in a Strapless Ballgown

Naomi Campbell arrived dressed like royalty at the Prince's Trust Gala in NYC on Thursday night. Taking a page from the "Bridgerton" style handbook, Campbell descended the red carpet-lined staircase in an off-the-shoulder Maison Valentino ballgown and a matching pair of purple platform pumps. The sky-high heels only made a brief appearance, hidden under the folds of Campbell's voluminous skirt, which came complete with a set of hidden pockets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey claims ex-fiancé Johnny Depp was ‘crazy jealous and paranoid’

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey has reflected on her brief engagement to Johnny Depp.The pair met after Grey’s agent set her up on a blind date with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in 1989 – two years after the release of Dirty Dancing.Describing their first date, she wrote in her memoir Out of the Corner: “We ate, talked, drank Jack Daniel’s, laughed our asses off, took cigarette breaks midcourse. He was so ridiculously beautiful. And surprisingly open, funny, quirky and sweet…”She said that Depp proposed to her within two weeks of meeting her and they got a pekinese-poodle...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
In Style

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Had a Rave-Themed Baby Shower

Well, it's official: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's unborn child is already exponentially cooler than all of us — not that we expected anything less. According to HipHollywood, the first-time parents-to-be reportedly hosted a baby shower in honor of Rihanna's pregnancy and upcoming birth last Friday. While many of the event's details remained private (those on the star-studded guest list weren't allowed to record video or take photos during the event), pictures of the custom T-shirt party favors that surfaced on Twitter revealed the lavish party's on-brand theme: Rave Shower.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy