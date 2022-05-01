ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singapore dancer will play young Princess Elizabeth in Platinum Jubilee pageant as 'Bridgerton casting' aims to create a 'diverse' picture of Britain and reflect Queen's role in Commonwealth

By Jessica Warren For Mailonline
 3 days ago

A Singaporean dancer will portray the Queen in the Platinum Jubilee pageant later this year, in a move to represent the head of the Commonwealth as a global icon.

Janice Ho, 22, a third-year student at the London Contemporary Dance School, will open the 'Let's Celebrate' part of the pageant, playing the young Princess Elizabeth before she became Queen.

The dance, titled, Princess and the Dragon, will include a 14ft tall dragon puppet to symbolise the princess recognising her imminent power and responsibility.

Trigger, the arts group that created Ms Ho's act, had hoped its 'Bridgerton casting' would result in a woman of colour taking on the part.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vDmsC_0fPkbo0k00
Singaporean dancer Janice Ho, 22, will play the young Princess Elizabeth before she became Queen

The Netflix Regency drama has been praised for it's diverse actors, including Simone Ashley, who takes the leading role of Kate Sharma in its recently released second series.

The pageant will be Ms Ho's first professional role, having been cast from open auditions.

'I'm really excited to be able to perform to such a big crowd in countries across he Commonwealth,' she told The Sunday Telegraph.

'London is such a diverse place and being able to represent that is such a great opportunity.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mVQa4_0fPkbo0k00
Casting the princess as a woman of colour has been done to celebrate her role as an international role model, said arts group. Pictured, Princess Elizabeth in 1944 at Windsor Castle

Ms Ho said that it is 'very important' to her that actors from the 'global majority' can showcase their talents, and said she was pleased by Bridgerton's casting.

She hopes to bring a 'sense of light-heartedness' to her depiction of the princess, before she faces 'the reality' of becoming Queen.

Angie Bual, artistic director of Trigger, said that it was Ms Ho's 'dynamic' auditions that landed her the part, and that she did not want to cast a Queen Elizabeth look-alike.

'She is a woman of colour and that is something we strongly stand by,' she told the paper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00JdiP_0fPkbo0k00
Angie Bual, artistic director of Trigger, said that she did not want to cast a Queen Elizabeth look-alike. Pictured, the Queen on Thursday at Windsor Castle

Ms Bual said that Bridgerton's casting is a 'great example of how we can loosen up our unconscious bias and shake up who we usually see as role models'.

'The Queen is such a role mode, obviously in this country and internationally, and I think we need to role model all types of diversity,' she added.

'It is a reflection of the make-up of Britain and London today.'

There will be many other 'carnival queens' in this section, including a royal wedding reimagined in Bollywood style, a drag queen by the name of Cheddar Gorgeous, and 'Gangsta Grannies' — with the oldest cast member in her 90s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tseo2_0fPkbo0k00
Alongside the dragon, there will be other gigantic puppets, including one of Her Majesty walking her pet corgis. Pictured, with her dogs in 1980 at the Windsor Horse Trials

The aim is that the performance will be 'relevant to our times', and reflect the 'diverse voices of our country', celebrating multicultural Great Britain in a similar way to the 2012 London Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Ms Ho is the only dancer who will represent Queen Elizabeth, with the remaining roles based on queens from all aspects of life, but taking inspiration from the monarch's 70-year reign.

Alongside the dragon, there will be other gigantic puppets, including one of Her Majesty walking her pet corgis, and a bust with a coronation robe made-up of dancers.

The entire pageant, broken down into four parts, features more than 100 'national treasures'. It will travel down The Mall to an expected crowd of 10,000, with a grand finale outside Buckingham Palace.

NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Meghan Markle Reportedly Invited Celebrities She Barely Knew to Her Royal Wedding

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding invite list was an A-list affair with many of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities in attendance. While royal affairs are rarely intimate, Meghan reportedly took the opportunity to use her nuptials as an opportunity to make high-profile friends, according to Tina Brown’s new book, The Palace Papers.  That meant that high-wattage stars like “Serena Williams, David and Victoria Beckham, Priyanka Chopra, Elton John, and the cast and producers of Suits all received...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Still got those Hungry Eyes! Jennifer Grey, 62, RETURNS as Frances 'Baby' Houseman in Dirty Dancing sequel... 35 years after falling for Patrick Swayze's Johnny Castle

Nearly 35 years after the original Dirty Dancing hit theaters, a new sequel is in the works, with Jennifer Grey slated to return. Lionsgate made the announcement during their CinemaCon presentation on Thursday evening, via EW. While no further details were given, a voiceover during the presentation simply said, 'Jennifer...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle 'hated every second' of touring Australia with Prince Harry and slammed the visit as 'pointless' - despite thousands of Aussies coming out to support them, royal sources claim

Meghan Markle 'hated' touring Australia with husband Prince Harry back in October 2018 and found the visit 'pointless,' according to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown. The British writer revealed Meghan's feelings during her time Down Under in her new royal biography, 'The Palace Papers'. Brown, who was Princess Diana's...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Katrina Lenk Reveals Her Character’s ‘Back Story’ Is ‘Based on True Events’

On “Ozark,” Katrina Lenk plays Clare Shaw. She’s a pharmaceutical executive struggling to keep her family’s company afloat in the midst of a scandal. Sound familiar? That’s because Clare’s backstory is partially based on true events. “Ozark” is known for its dark storylines–according to Jason Bateman who said “the blood spigot does not ever get turned off”–and this time it drew from reality.
CELEBRITIES
