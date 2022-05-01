ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

14-year-old arrested for 17-year-old brother's death in Kokomo

By Michelle Kaufman
WRTV
WRTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nwJEu_0fPkbeBU00

KOKOMO — A 14-year-old boy was arrested on a preliminary murder charge after police say he shot and killed his brother.

Kokomo Police responded to the 200 block of Rainbow Circle around 3:40 p.m. Saturday. Jaylen Reed, 17, told police his 14-year-old brother shot him and ran from the area.

Reed was flown to an Indianapolis hospital but later died from his injuries, according to police. The Marion County Coroner's Office says Reed died from gunshot wounds.

The 14-year-old was found approximately one mile from the scene and arrested.

According to Indiana law, a judge can determine if children as young as 12 should be tried as adults for murder. Teenagers who are ages 16 or 17 and accused of murder are automatically tried as adults.

Anyone having additional information is asked to contact Detective Austin Bailey at 765-456-7280, at abailey@cityofkokomo.org , or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.  You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.

MORE STORIES: 2022 Marion County homicide map | 2022 Marion County homicide victims |
2021 Marion County homicide victims

Comments / 18

Jeanette Harmon
4d ago

I can’t imagine what family is going through. They basically just lost there 2 boys. And where did they get a gun

Reply(4)
7
Timothy Dixon
4d ago

Very tragic for this family.Bad enough getting shot by anyone let alone your own brother.The shooter is only fourteen.but still needs to be accountable for his actions.

Reply
3
trufBtold2022
4d ago

True family values is lost within this generation. No love nowhere not even for your own.

Reply(1)
5
Related
FOX59

Docs: Kokomo parents beat 9 year-old girl and bashed her head into a wall

KOKOMO, Ind. — A man and woman were arrested in Kokomo after a local school contacted police about a student’s bruising. The Kokomo School Corporation alerted police on March 24 about possible abuse after they noticed bruises on a 9-year-old-girl. The girl was checked out at the hospital, and medical staff determined she was malnourished. […]
KOKOMO, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Marion County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Kokomo, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IN
Kokomo, IN
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Kokomo Police
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

18 charged in Indiana meth drug ring, tied to Mexican cartel

INDIANAPOLIS — Eighteen individuals from central and southern Indiana have been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and money laundering charges. According to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana, 15 of the defendants were taken into federal custody in Indianapolis, Columbus, Seymour, Terre Haute and Detriot, Michigan on Thursday. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

5 suspects in custody in recent Indy homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — In the last week, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have made four arrests in recent homicides while a suspect in a November 2021 death has been charged with murder. Police said on Wednesday the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged 28-year-old Thomas Watson with murder and armed robbery in connection with the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 shot following funeral services on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot outside of a funeral home following the conclusion of services. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. in the Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home parking lot located on E. 38th Street near Emerson Avenue. Police said officers were […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman to serve 45 years for murder of Indy business owner

INDIANAPOLIS — A 26-year-old woman will serve nearly half a century behind bars after pleading guilty to shooting and killing an Indianapolis business owner in 2020. Kayla Blankenship pleaded guilty to the murder of Paul Edmonds prior to her trial that had been scheduled to start on Monday. As part of the plea agreement, Blankenship […]
WRTV

WRTV

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy