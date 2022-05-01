ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a chiropractor – how to soothe a baby suffering from colic in just a MINUTE

By Sophia Caraballo Pineiro
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

TRYING to calm down a baby who is suffering from colic can be distressing and frustrating when you have no idea what to do.

Well, a chiropractor has revealed just what you need to do to calm them down in just a minute.

A chiropractor revealed how to hold a baby who has colic Credit: TikTok/dr.alyssanhickey
She rested the baby on their tummy against her arm Credit: TikTok/dr.alyssanhickey

Dr. Alyssa Hickey, who specializes in maternity and pediatric chiropractic, revealed that it all has to do with how you hold them.

In her video, the expert was holding the baby with his back towards her chest, one hand over the baby's belly and the other one holding his neck up.

As she held him close, she bounced side to side.

She then shifted the baby so he was lying face down against her arm as she continued to sway and rock him.

"I'm massaging his belly. That movement that I do where I rock his hips back and forth will help to get some gas out," she explained.

"This position of holding the baby can be really helpful if they are feeling colicky.

"It takes some pressure off the areas if they are feeling reflux, it helps them be more comfortable as well as you."

And if this method doesn't work for you, a midwife revealed how she gets tiny tots to release any built-up gas.

Instead of 'polishing' your baby's tummy or rubbing it in a circular motion, there is a better way to offer relief.

In the video, the nurse explains that the 'polishing' motion does absolutely nothing and that parents should create some movement with their baby's digestion.

She explains as she demonstrates that you need to take a nice wide grip on the baby's middle and then slowly move them clockwise.

Lucy said: "If tummies don't get the chance for movement then the milk can move too slowly through there and then it can ferment and create wind in their tummies and that then is painful.

"A lot of people will talk about bicycle legs, bringing the legs up but if they are in discomfort that can be helpful."

"In the rest of the time, you want to get as much space in the tummy as possible because it gives everything a chance to move around.

"Lift him up and move him in a figure of eight," Osteopath Lucy said as she showed how to do it on the baby.

The Enchanted Nanny describes herself as: "A mom of four humans who’s nannied for 17 years."

She captioned the video with: "Digestive help for colicky babies or trapped wind."

This position relieves pressure off the mom's wrist as well as the baby's body Credit: TikTok/dr.alyssanhickey

