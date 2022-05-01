ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennettsville, SC

Deputies: Bennettsville mom had drugs in car she was driving with child inside

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2autnZ_0fPkaX3u00

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 24-year-old Bennettsville mother is facing child neglect and drug charges after deputies found marijuana in a car she was driving with a child inside, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Gabrielle Nichole Wright-Bey was charged with unlawfully placing a child at risk and possession of marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were assisting the South Carolina Department of Social Services with a child-neglect investigation on Thursday when they found Wright-Bey as she was pulling into the parking lot of the Marlboro County Magistrate’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, as investigators approached the vehicle Wright-Bey was driving with the child inside, they smelled drugs and then saw drugs inside the vehicle.

Wright-Bey was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center where she was given a personal recognizance bond. The child was placed in DSS custody, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

Comments / 7

Ellis Malloy
4d ago

They smelled it because they smoke it on a regular. Why y’all still bothering people about weed and it’s almost legal… but run from anything that involves gunfire

4
David Moorefield
4d ago

Lost her child to DSS but got out of jail free and probably had more pot in no time. In California or some of the other "progressive" states she probably won't have been charged & got to keep her child too. LOL.

2
