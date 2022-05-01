ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a cleaning pro – my easy weekly cleaning schedule will keep your home sparkling without making you overwhelmed

By Franca Akenami
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
IT can feel impossible to make time to spruce up your surroundings when you have several obligations.

And while it's normal to feel overwhelmed, this can be combatted with a detailed cleaning schedule.

On Sundays wipe down the kitchen counters, stovetop, cabinets, and other surfaces that are prone to getting bits of food and grease on them Credit: Getty
Wednesdays are the perfect day to do a load of laundry Credit: Getty

Fret not, the folks at PureWow have laid out a weekly cleaning schedule to help you stay on track and keep your home gleaming.

MONDAY

On Monday your efforts should go into cleaning the dining room. Mondays are typically a dreaded day of the week, and with that said they should be kept light.

Be sure to remove lingering items from the dining table, wipe it down with a microfiber cloth and your favorite cleaning solution, and vacuum the upholstery.

Lightly dust your china cabinets and hutches too.

TUESDAY

After starting the week off right, Tuesdays should be dedicated to sprucing up shared living spaces.

Deep clean by vacuuming and dusting common areas like the living room, kitchen, and hallways. Be sure to hit up the guest bedrooms as well.

WEDNESDAY

As it's the middle of the week, Wednesdays are the perfect day to dedicate your time to high-traffic areas that tend to amass lots of clutter.

Dust your electronics, wipe down coffee tables and side tables, vacuum the floors where dirt and crumbs have accumulated, and do a load of laundry.

THURSDAY

Thursdays should be day two of focusing on high traffic areas. Put your efforts into hallways, entryways, and bedrooms, as these are the places that have probably been hit with the biggest messes.

Change the bedding in the bedrooms and declutter the bedroom by getting rid of items on areas like the dresser and bedside table.

Declutter the entryway table, and make sure you mop the entryway too.

FRIDAY

If you have a home office, you can dedicate your Friday to cleaning it up.

Fridays are a time to unwind, so don't put your efforts into huge projects.

Take everything off your desk and wipe it down. Dust your monitor and keyboard, file your papers accordingly, and detangle cords.

SATURDAY

Saturday is a day to deep clean an area that you probably spend a good amount of time in, the bathroom. Thoroughly disinfect the sink, counters, shower curtains, cabinets, and the toilet.

Finally, sweep and mop the floor.

SUNDAY

You can dedicate your Sunday to the heart of the home, the kitchen.

Wipe down the kitchen counters, stovetop, cabinets, and other surfaces that are prone to getting bits of food and grease on them.

Polish your appliances, and mop the floor.

Don't forget to deep clean where the magic happens: the microwave and oven. The dishwasher should be tackled too.

This is a great time to do a review of your fridge, tossing expired and old items in the process.

