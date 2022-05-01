ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Scott Smith Celebrates 32 Years Of Service With Oswego County

By Contributor
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 5 days ago
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee...

Oswego County Today

Oswego County Declares Fair Housing Month In April

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee presented a proclamation recognizing April as Fair Housing Month during its monthly meeting. The recognition supports, promotes and enforces equal housing opportunities and practices for all county residents.
Oswego County, NY
Oswego County, NY
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
Oswego County Today

Fulton Porchfest Returns For Second Year, Teams Up With Fulton Chalkiest

FULTON – Fulton Porchfest is back in Fulton, New York, for its second year of fun on Sunday, July 10 starting at noon. “Porchfest is a free walk-about day of music, family, and community fun for all ages,” said Event Organizer Tonya Crisafulli. “Local homeowners in the Voorhees Park area open their porches, garages, and yards to local performers by hosting all genres of music, from folk to rock and oldies to originals, all brought to you by performers as far away as Rochester, New York. It’s a day of family and community, and it’s free. Compass Federal Credit Union and Fulton Block Builders understand the importance of community and asked to be part of the day by bringing Downbeat Percussion again this year for an interactive CommUNITY drum circle. We welcome all performers and will work to help you with scheduling… And the day is only getting better. Fulton Chalkfest will join in the fun that day by offering artists of all ages the opportunity to fill our sidewalks and driveways with beautiful chalk art. Wildly successful in 2020, Fulton Chalkfest is back to add to an already growing cultural event. We will even provide you with the chalk. Strong cities offer a foundation of cultural events to its residents, and our residents, in turn, open their city and welcome visitors to enjoy the day right along with us.”
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Shineman Foundation Awards First-Round Grants For 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – Eight not-for-profit organizations were awarded grants totaling $235,746 from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation in the first of three 2022 grant rounds at its April board meeting. Projects reach a wide range of people and organizations that focus on education, health and human services, community revitalization,...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

