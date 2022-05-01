ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

I’m a cleaning expert – my DIY slime tip will pick up dirt & crumbs in seconds

By Kenley Stevenson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

YOU no longer have to waste time vacuuming up crumbs in tiny, hard-to-reach spaces.

Cleaning expert Elnaz Hamai posted a video sharing her DIY trick for cleaning up crumbs in seconds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VPiY1_0fPkZrPR00
One cleaning expert shared how to make cleaning slime to easily pick up crumbs Credit: TikTok/elnazhamai
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LhPY5_0fPkZrPR00
The cleaning slime can be made in just a few easy steps Credit: TikTok/elnazhamai

Her DIY cleaning slime can be made using just three household products.

She started her slime mixture by combining one cup of warm water with 1/4 cup of Borax.

In a jar, she poured out five ounces of white school glue.

Hamai then poured another 1/2 cup of warm water on top of the white glue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NcMSw_0fPkZrPR00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uk6uz_0fPkZrPR00

For a fun look, she said you can add a drop of food coloring to the slime mixture at this step, but it's not required.

Next, the cleaning expert poured the water and Borax mixture into the jar with the glue.

Using rubber gloves, she combined the two mixtures together with her hands.

After using her hands, the liquid cleaning mix quickly became a sticky, slime consistency.

She used the cleaning slime to easily collect crumbs from the cupholders in her car.

The slime is great to use for other tight spots such as car air vents, keyboards, and the backs of kitchen chairs.

To keep cleaning slime fresh, the expert keeps it in a sealed container.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MD68j_0fPkZrPR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzeY8_0fPkZrPR00

As for cleaning the slime, Hamai said that "you can keep using it until noting sticks to it, or you can cut the dirty section off each time after using it."

Viewers loved her trick, saying: What?!?!?! So cool!" and "I will be making some of this. Thanks."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UJXOx_0fPkZrPR00
Mix white school glue and warm water in a jar Credit: TikTok/elnazhamai
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ksgbc_0fPkZrPR00
The slime can be used to clean crumbs off of keyboards Credit: TikTok/elnazhamai

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slime#Crumbs#Diy#Food Coloring#Cleaning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
414K+
Followers
22K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy