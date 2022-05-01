ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

I used to work at Ulta – you should stop wasting your money on these products and what to get instead

By Alexandra Markovich
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

SHOPPING for beauty products can be confusing and expensive.

But, Rocio Soria, a former Ulta employee, reveals shopping hacks that can save you a nice chunk of cash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FOpFK_0fPkZqWi00
Sometimes a more expensive brand does not mean better quality Credit: Instagram/rocio.roses

In the Tik Tok video, Rocia explains that an Ulta make-up artist is told by upper management to up-sell products as much as possible.

So, when a customer asks a make-up artist which brands they prefer to use, the artists will most likely point the individual toward a more expensive brand.

But, sometimes a more expensive brand does not mean better quality.

Rocio said: "You don't need to buy an expensive MAC blush."

"A Milani blush will work just as well," you can find a Milani blush selling at Ulta for about $9.99.

She also noted that "Essence makes stunning blushes."

If you are on the hunt for liquid eyeliner, Rocia recommends

Wet n' Wild.

She explained there is no need to dump a ton of cash on a designer liquid eyeliner when this Wet n' Wild one works perfectly fine, "perhaps even better".

The Wet n' Wild eyeliner generally retails at Ulta for about $4.29, but you can also find it on Amazon for half that price.

Other ways to save at Ulta

One of the easiest ways to save at the makeup store is to join the ULTA points program for cash back, coupon codes and freebies.

For every 100 points you earn, you will get $3 off your next purchase.

Though this may not seem like a lot, it is $3 that you could put toward a meal on your summer trip this year.

However, the best part about joining the rewards program is that the coupon and freebie codes will be emailed to you directly, and you will spend less time searching for them.

Another way to save cash at ULTA is by taking advantage of the sales that happen all year long.

These sales can range from BOGO (Buy one, Get one) offers to 40% off entire skin care and make-up lines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MA9Tc_0fPkZqWi00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNDAC_0fPkZqWi00

Along with these Ulta shopping hacks, The Sun shows how to get the fake eyelashes look without buying any.

Plus, we discuss how Aldi is launching two new designer fragrances dupes.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coupon Codes#Mac#This Wet N Wild#The Wet N Wild#Ulta One#Ulta
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
24/7 Wall St.

29 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart

Over six decades years, Walmart Inc. has gone from one humble discount store in Bentonville, Arkansas, to a $555-billion-a-year retail behemoth. By comparison, the world’s largest retailer beats mighty Amazon Inc. in annual global retail sales by more than $200 billion. Walmart’s strategy has always been an aggressive pursuit of low prices. And today, its […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
NewsBreak
Amazon
The US Sun

I buy a $12 frozen item every time I visit Costco, but follow my cooking secret and no one will know it’s from a packet

THANKS to a clever cooking hack, your dinner guests will never know that your succulent side dish is actually a bargain bag of vegetables from Costco. A nutritionist revealed the go-to frozen veggie mix she buys every time she visits the warehouse store – and the sneaky strategy that tricks her dinner guests into thinking it's made from scratch.
FOOD & DRINKS
moneytalksnews.com

10 Inherited Items Worth More Than You Think

After 25 years of appraising and reselling antiques, I know how daunting it can be to settle an estate. It usually goes something like this: A family is overwhelmed after inheriting a house stuffed to the rafters with generations’ worth of objects. They choose a few keepsakes for themselves and then rent a roll-off dumpster to dispose of everything else.
SHOPPING
Travel + Leisure

This Often-overlooked Button in Your Car Can Make Your Ride More Comfortable — and Help You Save on Gas

Summer is just around the corner, which means scorching temperatures will soon be upon us. While that's a welcome fact for a day at the beach, it's not so fun when you have to get into a sweltering car for a long commute. There is, however, one thing that can help cool down that rather uncomfortable summer experience in a snap. And it all comes down to a single, often-overlooked button on your car's dashboard: the recirculation button.
GAS PRICE
The Kitchn

6 Things You Should Get Rid of Right Now (Because They’re Just Taking Up Space)

In the past year, I’ve re-evaluated my previous goals to get rid of as much as I possibly can any time I can. Specifically, I’ve decided that I will think long and hard before getting rid of baskets or other storage containers that can come in and out of rotation as my home life evolves. (Turns out I really needed some baskets when I was doubling my groceries to minimize early-pandemic trips to the store but couldn’t double the size of my pantry.)
HOME & GARDEN
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Dark Spot Corrector Is ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’—Here’s How

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
414K+
Followers
22K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy