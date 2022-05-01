I used to work at Ulta – you should stop wasting your money on these products and what to get instead

SHOPPING for beauty products can be confusing and expensive.

But, Rocio Soria, a former Ulta employee, reveals shopping hacks that can save you a nice chunk of cash.

Sometimes a more expensive brand does not mean better quality Credit: Instagram/rocio.roses

In the Tik Tok video, Rocia explains that an Ulta make-up artist is told by upper management to up-sell products as much as possible.

So, when a customer asks a make-up artist which brands they prefer to use, the artists will most likely point the individual toward a more expensive brand.

But, sometimes a more expensive brand does not mean better quality.

Rocio said: "You don't need to buy an expensive MAC blush."

"A Milani blush will work just as well," you can find a Milani blush selling at Ulta for about $9.99.

She also noted that "Essence makes stunning blushes."

If you are on the hunt for liquid eyeliner, Rocia recommends

Wet n' Wild.

She explained there is no need to dump a ton of cash on a designer liquid eyeliner when this Wet n' Wild one works perfectly fine, "perhaps even better".

The Wet n' Wild eyeliner generally retails at Ulta for about $4.29, but you can also find it on Amazon for half that price.

Other ways to save at Ulta

One of the easiest ways to save at the makeup store is to join the ULTA points program for cash back, coupon codes and freebies.

For every 100 points you earn, you will get $3 off your next purchase.

Though this may not seem like a lot, it is $3 that you could put toward a meal on your summer trip this year.

However, the best part about joining the rewards program is that the coupon and freebie codes will be emailed to you directly, and you will spend less time searching for them.

Another way to save cash at ULTA is by taking advantage of the sales that happen all year long.

These sales can range from BOGO (Buy one, Get one) offers to 40% off entire skin care and make-up lines.

