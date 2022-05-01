ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a chef – how to make parchment paper stick to oven trays with my free & easy tip

By Dani Grande
 3 days ago

ALTHOUGH aluminum foil is the go-to for many people, a lot of dishes actually fair better if we use parchment paper.

The only problem with parchment paper is that it doesn’t really have the wrapping, sticking capabilities of aluminum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vPvcv_0fPkZpdz00
The problem with parchment paper is that it doesn't stick well to the baking sheet Credit: TikTok/chevdevan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CM1sM_0fPkZpdz00
A chef revealed how he makes it work Credit: TikTok/chevdevan

A chef and food fanatic named Chef Devan shared his favorite hack for cooking with parchment paper.

In the clip, which he posted to his TikTok account @ChefDevan, he began:

“Lining a baking tray with parchment paper can be a pain in the you know what.

“It just moves around and doesn’t stick to it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FQBER_0fPkZpdz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kp6Pp_0fPkZpdz00

To solve this problem, he said to take a splash of water and spread it lightly around the baking tray.

“Then place your parchment down, and you’ll notice how it sticks in place and gets into all those grooves.”

The water acted as a binding agent to hold the paper in place.

As for another useful kitchen hack, a woman who goes by @theunfilteredmum on TikTok revealed how she removes stuck-on, yellowy grease stains from plastic containers.

In the clip, she began: “My fiancé likes to give me his Friday lunchbox on Monday.”

The container had a strong stain along the whole bottom and sides—seemingly from a pasta dish.

“So, I’m trying this hack,” she said.

Taking a paper towel covered in dish soap, she placed it in the container and filled it up with water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SFs3G_0fPkZpdz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQVUw_0fPkZpdz00

She then closed it and began shaking it so that the water, soap, and towel mixture built up inside.

After pouring out the contents and rinsing it with water, she revealed a completely clean container with no signs of food stains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P6Tfm_0fPkZpdz00
Water helps the parchment paper stick to the pan Credit: TikTok/chevdevan

