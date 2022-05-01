ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Having a ruff time! Energetic puppy with bat-like ears is still waiting to find her forever home after being returned to the RSCPA three times

By Abi Turner For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The RSPCA is looking for a forever home for a whippet-border collie cross puppy, who has returned to its Cumbria West Branch for a third time.

The Mirror reports that puppy Mabel is just months old but is already on to her third home. She is currently being cared for by RSPCA Cumbria West Branch whilst she waits for a new family to take her home.

The branch says that she loves nothing more than attention and affection and is desperate for a family to show her what it is to be loved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O0vnM_0fPkZmF200
RSPCA Cumbria West Branch is looking for a forever home for whippet-border collie cross Mabel (pictured), who has been returned to the branch for a third time
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ET3fh_0fPkZmF200
Mabel, who has bat-like ears, is just a puppy and is looking for someone to give her a chance. She loves nothing more than attention and affection but does get over-excited

Mabel, who has bat-like ears, is a black short hair whippet-collie cross who has been described by the RSPCA as a 'young lady who is full of energy.'

In a statement the RSPCA said that she needs someone who is able to dedicate a lot of time with her as she is 'desperate for attention.'

It read: 'She just needs a chance. She'll take time to settle in to somewhere new.'

The young pup loves learning new tricks and is responsive, listens well and takes corrections, similar to an adult dog.

However, as she is only a puppy she does get over-excited and likes to bark and jump at guests. This means that she is unable to live with small children at this time as she is prone to also nipping.

The animal charity said 'this may change over time as she seems to like children' and advises that another dog could help bring her out of herself and help her learn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YCitl_0fPkZmF200
The animal charity says that Mabel needs a lot of stimulation and attention. She is not the kind of dog that can be taken out for a walk and expected to snooze the rest of the day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AQYtl_0fPkZmF200
However, as Mable is only a puppy she does get over-excited and likes to bark and jump at guests. This means that she is unable to live with small children at this time as she is prone to also nipping

Mabel needs to be kept busy, with the statement adding: 'She needs to work. Agility may be the best bet to focus her attentions, but she could possibly work sheep or do man-trailing.'

It concludes that she is not a dog that can just be taken for a walk and expected to snooze for the rest of the day as to get the absolute best out of her she needs a lot of stimulation.

Mabel needs a safe and secure outdoor space where she can run and play.

The RSPCA has issued an important message to families who are thinking of adopting a furry friend, as its rescue centres continue to fill up with unwanted animals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJJem_0fPkZmF200
The RSPCA has issued an important message to families who are thinking of adopting a furry friend, as its rescue centres continue to fill up with unwanted animals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YIztE_0fPkZmF200
The RSPCA explained that when you adopt an animal from them you can expect it to be healthy, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped

'While it may be easy to find animals on the internet or even spend hundreds on an expensive breeder, you could risk heartache and huge vet's bills if you don't do your homework,' a statement read.

'By adopting and not shopping you'll also feel good for doing good - by giving an animal a second chance at life in a loving home!'

The RSPCA goes on to explain that when you adopt an animal from them you can expect it to be healthy, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

In addition, the animal charity will provide details on the animal's behaviour and veterinary treatment.

They will also include as much information as they can about the rescue animal's history - which is often more than if you were to buy an animal online.

The RSPCA says that they take the time to get to know each animal they take in as an individual so that they can understand their likes and dislikes, which prepares them for a life in a loving home.

The statement concluded: 'When you adopt a cat or a dog from one of our centres, you'll also get four weeks free pet insurance, which is vital to protect your pet's future as well as your bank balance! There's so much to gain from rescuing an animal in need.'

  • If you're interested in rehoming Mabel, or any other dogs at RSPCA Cumbria West Branch's care, contact their team on 07999606281 or email rspcacumbriawest@btconnect.com. The centre is open Monday to Friday, 10.30am and 2.30pm.

