Brits are taking up new hobbies from surfing to flying a plane, survey finds

BRITS are embracing a new zest for life after two years being stuck inside with the pandemic – by taking up exotic new hobbies.

More than half of adults feel that they are ready to step out of their comfort zone by discovering new things.

A survey of 2,000 adults show that 68 per cent are desperate to give something new a go, with half also focusing on shorter-term attainable goals than lifetime ambitions.

Sky diving, driving on a racetrack and conquering a mountain range are among the top 20 ambitions.

While becoming fluent in a new language, overcoming a fear, and finally learning an instrument they've always wanted to play also at the top of the list.

The research, commissioned by BMW, found that four in ten people think that having ambitions in life is key to being in peak physical and mental condition.

More than a third, 37 per cent, say always having something to aim for means they never stop learning.

Around half of the nation, 52 per cent, are also refusing to let old age slow them down – saying it’s given them perspective and made them more determined.

But almost half of Brits fear that they have “wasted” their weekends by the end of it according to OnePoll.com figures.

A BMW spokesman said: “Remaining physically and mentally active is critical to our happiness and well-being.

"So it’s great to know that many people are acting on their ambitions and setting off in pursuit of new experiences.

“We all know that sensation of the days and weeks seeming to pass more quickly the older we get.

"Now is the time to get out there, seize the day, jump in the car and have a go at whatever it is that you’ve always wanted to try.”

TOP TEN AMBITIONS FOR BRITS

1. Master a foreign language

2. Write a book

3. Overcome a fear

4. Learn a musical instrument

5. Scuba dive

6. Drive on a racetrack

7. Ride a horse

8. Take up painting

9. Fly a plane or helicopter

10. Do a skydive