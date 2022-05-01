ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

DHS preparing for as many as 18,000 migrants per day after lifting of Title 42, Mayorkas says

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
 5 days ago
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Sunday that his agency is preparing for as many as 18,000 migrants daily after the lifting of Title 42, an order allowing authorities to swiftly expel migrants at U.S. land borders.

“What we do is we prepare and we plan, and we’ve been doing so for months understanding that the Title 42 authority that the CDC holds is not going to be around forever because, quite frankly, we want to conquer the pandemic and put it behind us,” Mayorkas said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Title 42 is a public health authority. So what we started to do in September of last year was prepare for its end. … We’re not projecting 18,000, but what we do in the department is we plan for different scenarios, so we’re ready for anything,” Mayorkas added.

When host Dana Bash asked if the Department of Homeland Security would be ready to handle 18,000 migrants crossing the border daily, Mayorkas replied that the department would be prepared, adding that the system could be strained.

“It is our responsibility to be prepared for different scenarios, and that is what we are doing, and we have incredibly talented and dedicated people. There is no question [if] in fact we reach that number, that is going to be an extraordinary strain on our system,” Mayorkas told Bash.

“That is why the plan we have prepared calls for a number of different actions, not just in the domestic arena but also with our partners in the south,” he added.

This comes as Title 42, a Trump-era policy that allowed for rapid expulsion of migrants without allowing them to seek asylum, is set to be rolled back on May 23.

–Updated at 1:26 p.m.

Comments / 68

josh chon
5d ago

what a slap in the face of America citizens and all those trying to migrate legally. America getting the dregs of other nations. unbelievable.

Reply(9)
56
Armie
5d ago

Mayorkas needs to be fired for evading questions by senators on homeland security and pretending he knows nothing of Hunter Biden’s crimes!!!

Reply(3)
49
Apollo Obuszewski
4d ago

I think Texans need to secure the border themselves and have firing lines once they start dropping I highly doubt they’ll be crossing through the Texas border anymore

Reply(2)
39
Fox News

Mexican cartels 'invading' US, 'taking over' cities: Former DEA special agent

Former Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Derek Maltz said Mexican cartels are "invading" the United States Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." The cartels are "invading our country," he told host Jesse Watters. "They're taking over our cities. They're building up market share. They have an ongoing marketing campaign to maximize profits like any other business operation. And they do not care about the death of our kids."
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC Big 2 News

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

