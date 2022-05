Overcast skies have been hanging over Austin all week, but we're due to get a solid soaking Thursday, ahead of possibly triple-digit temperatures this weekend on Mother's Day, forecasters say. Extreme heat typically translates into high demand for electricity to run air conditioners and fans. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages nearly all of the Texas power grid, said Wednesday that it is bracing for a spike in usage from Friday to Monday. ...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO