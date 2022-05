If you missed the Dallas Cowboys pre-draft press conference on Tuesday, you missed a lot of the usual Stephen and Jerry Jones trying to spin things and explain themselves out of poor situations. Nothing new. One particular thing that did stand out from the presser, though, was when Jerry tried to make a joke at former Cowboys DE Taco Charlton’s expense in order to take a jab at his son. We’d just like to add that this is also when Jerry Jones, the Cowboys owner, referred to the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year as "Micah Parson" (without the S) three times. Find out how to watch. Check out all the ways to live stream NFL Network & NFL RedZone across mobile, tablet, desktop & connected devices.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO