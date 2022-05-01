Cristiano Ronaldo ‘could make sensational Real Madrid transfer return with Spaniards keen on bringing Man Utd star back’

REAL MADRID are reportedly keen on making a sensational swoop for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

In January, SunSport reported that Ronaldo could QUIT Manchester United if they do not qualify for the Champions League.

Ronaldo left Real Madrid in 2018, but he could make a triumphant return this summer Credit: Getty

And with a place in the top four looking unlikely, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could leave sooner rather than later.

According to the Mirror, influential figures at Real Madrid are eager for him to return to the Bernabeu.

If Ronaldo does make the move he would fit back into the squad alongside some former teammates including Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Real Madrid fans will also be thrilled to have him back as they still see him as a club legend.

On Saturday, they chanted Ronaldo's name in a touching tribute to his baby son, who tragically passed away last month.

The 37-year-old had a nine-year stint with Real from 2009 to 2018.

In that time he scored an incredible 450 goals in 438 games, also recording 132 assists.

He left to join Juventus in 2018 where he spent three years before returning to Manchester last summer.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

But this season hasn't gone entirely to plan.

United are sixth in the Premier League table, five points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal having played two games more.

Club chiefs are hoping that Erik ten Hag will help turn things around when he takes over from Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

A complete overhaul is expected with a number of players set to leave, including Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.