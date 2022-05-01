Flood Warning issued for Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Marion; Wetzel FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette, Greene, Higher Elevations of Fayette, Higher Elevations of Westmoreland, Indiana, Jefferson PA, Washington and Westmoreland. Portions of West Virginia, including the following areas, Brooke, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston, Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston, Western Tucker and Wetzel. * WHEN...From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
