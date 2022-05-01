Special Weather Statement issued for Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Wind prone locations along US-395 could see gusts up to 65 mph. Sierra ridge wind gusts 80-100 mph. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties and Mono County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Small boats and kayaks on area lakes will be prone to capsize. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may bring reductions to visibility along US-95. Travel restrictions are possible for high profile vehicles. Check with CalTrans and/or NDOT for the latest on roads.

LYON COUNTY, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO