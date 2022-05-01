Lampard's great escape is ON! Richarlison sends Everton wild by securing crucial victory in their fight for Premier League survival after pouncing on huge Chelsea error at electric Goodison Park

The goal brought the three points, of course. Yet in the 59th minute at Goodison Park there was a moment that believers in fate will have seen as every bit as important.

Mason Mount took a shot from just inside the penalty area. It had Jordan Pickford beaten – for the only time in what was a quite stunning performance by the England goalkeeper – but struck the inside of the left post. A stroke of luck, but there was more to come. The ball then spun at a right angle, scuttled across the goal line, and struck the right post too. Cesar Azpilicueta arrived to hit a thunderous follow-up shot which Pickford recovered to keep out quite brilliantly. It was surely one of the saves of the season. And Everton survived. Everton endured.

They did not find a way to lose, as they have so many times this season. They fought to the bitter end. At one stage the ball went off the field and a supporter stuck it up his jumper. The players showed similar resistance. They shall not pass. And, when they did, Chelsea had Pickford to answer to. This was his game of the season. It may be the game of his life.

Richarlison scored arguably the biggest goal of his career as Everton took a vital three points against Chelsea on Sunday

It was a huge defensive effort from Everton including Jordan Pickford who made some massive second-half saves

Frank Lampard's side kept their survival hopes in their own hands and are now just two points behind their relegation rivals

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Holgate, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Delph (Allan 71), Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison (Rondon 80), Gray (Alli 90+4)

Goal: Richarlison 47

Unused subs: Kenny, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Begovic, Davies, Branthwaite

Bookings: Coleman, Delph, Holgate

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta (Pulisic 68), Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho (Kovacic 46), Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner (Ziyech 68)

Unused subs: Arrizabalaga, Lukaku, Pulisic, Chalobah, Saul, Kenedy, Sarr

Bookings: Rudiger, Mount, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Havertz

And on such moments, fortunes turn. If Everton stay up – and that remains a big if, given their away form – the Mount double ricochet and Pickford’s heroics will become part of club folklore, like the League Cup quarter-final with Oxford that supposedly saved Howard Kendall’s career here before he went on to win the title. It is too early to say what the long-term effect of this slender victory will be – the short-term is precarious enough – but bottle the fight shown and Everton will not go down. Their fixtures get slightly gentler from here, too.

Richarlison was the matchwinner but Pickford was the star man. Minutes after the fabulous save from Azpilicueta, he made another just as spectacular from Antonio Rudiger, who shot full-blooded from a position at the far post. Pickford threw himself at the ball and took it flush in the face. The locals loved that. A player matching them for commitment, caring as much as they do. There did not seem to be a man, woman or child in the ground who wouldn’t have taken one for the team yesterday. And, at last, they saw a team in their image.

Goodison has rarely sounded louder and not just when Richarlison scored a minute after the second-half restart. Before the game, outside the Winslow when the team bus arrived, and throughout, the fans roared their team towards revival. It was an atmosphere quite unlike any other; arguably the best of the season. We all know Everton have to move, but what a ground this is. The match delivered in hostility and raw, untrammelled emotion. No-one with a true love for the game will not feel sad one day to see it go.

It was a feisty first-half to the game with more yellow cards than opportunities on goal with players involved in some pushing

Mason Mount was one of several players booked as he dragged Everton defender Yerry Mina to the ground

Captains Cesar Azpilicueta and Seamus Coleman were then booked after they went head-to-head after Mount's challenge

But will Everton go? That is the big question and, despite this, it remains. Burnley’s revival leaves Frank Lampard’s team in the bottom three, albeit with a game in hand. Win that and they leapfrog, not just Burnley, but Leeds. There are two points separating three teams and the devil takes the hindmost. Everton have been stumbling towards the void for some months now, yet for 90 minutes it was possible to believe the escape is on. Chelsea aren’t the worst team to play right now, limping towards their own top four finishing line with a distinct absence of cutting edge and worries about the future. Yet Manchester United were inferior to them in the week and, without Pickford, they would have won.

As for the goal, it was a collector’s item. Azpilicueta has a proud record of never having made an error that led to an opponent’s goal in the league for Chelsea, yet that claim went on Sunday afternoon, too. Azpilicueta was caught out in possession, when pressured by Richarlison, who exchanged passes with Demarai Gray before receiving the ball and finishing smartly. The eruption of noise was overwhelming and the hullabaloo had barely subsided when Vitali Mykolenko should have made it two. Abdoulaye Doucoure picked out the Ukrainian in a good position. He should have scored. That would at least have eased the tension – but it would have made the Pickford’s show that followed of rather less importance.

The goalkeeper made two other superb saves, one high, one low. The first was from a Ruben Loftus-Cheek shot which he pushed over the bar from range. Then he stooped swiftly to keep out another hit by substitute Mateo Kovacic. At the end of seven minutes injury time, Pickford and his team-mates celebrated as if the title had been won. Bodies dropped to their knees in gratitude, others went wild, punching the air. Some will find such antics amusing when there is a quadruple to be won down the road, but it is symptomatic of great old club that deserves better than this cursed season. If they can play like this on the road it’s far from over. But there’s the rub.

Richarlison caught Chelsea captain Azpilicueta napping at the start of the second-half before slotting past Edouard Mendy

Mason Mount's volley hit both posts before Pickford somehow got up in time to stop Azpilicueta's effort hitting the net

Of course, if the Everton team could harness the incredible passion of the supporters, there would be no relegation battle at Goodison Park in this, or any other, season. What a reception they afforded the players. Goodison Road packed shoulder to shoulder, blue flares, blue flags, huge banners flying and the fitter, younger devotees shinning up lamp-posts for a better view. The songs, the noise, the sheer abandon of it all was quite magnificent. One would have been forgiven for thinking this was a team winning the league, not struggling to stay in it. Amazing scenes, in the circumstances.

Lampard spoke of the inspirational potential of such a welcome, but he was a player that could be inspired. The sad fact is that too often this season Everton have showcased few, or more accurately none, like him. Some may have been moved but lack the talent to act, some who may have the talent might be terrified by the potential consequences. Certainly, in the first-half, while Everton hustled , bustled and worked extremely hard there was scant sign of the quality needed to change their destiny.

Anthony Gordon curled a free-kick over after roughly 90 seconds but Everton faded. They didn’t truly threaten again until the 33rd minute when Gordon had another effort go wide. Not that Chelsea were much better. Mount had a poke after eight minutes but most of the notable incidents in the first half were discipline-related. Antonio Rudiger on Seamus Coleman, Mount on Yerry Mina, Fabien Delph on Mount, all booked. Cesar Azpilicueta and Coleman in the book for a scuffle that followed Mount’s foul. Referee Kevin Friend was a busy man; but commitment is no replacement for quality. If Everton are to survive, they must marry the two, from here.

Jorginho: It was a bit noisy

It wasn't the best night's sleep for the Chelsea players at their hotel last night as fireworks were set off in the middle of the night.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, in his pre-game interview with Sky Sports, said: 'It was a bit noisy. I woke up and was like 'what's going on here?'

'We knew that maybe it would happen. We just went asleep again to be ready today.'

Thomas Tuchel's side are in town to face the Toffees at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday. But any hope of an early night for the Blues players were disturbed as fans let off fireworks.

Burnley ramp up pressure on Toffees

Saturday had looked to be a promising day for Everton in the 80th minute of Burnley's trip to Watford.

Burnley were 1-0 down before two late goals from Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill handed all three points to the Clarets.

It means Everton are now five points behind Burnley and Leeds who suffered a 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the late kick-off.

