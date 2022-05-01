ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds star Stuart Dallas suffers broken leg and set for surgery after horror injury against Man City

By Kostas Lianos
 3 days ago
LEEDS ace Stuart Dallas is facing a "lengthy period" on the sidelines after suffering a broken leg against Manchester City.

The Whites confirmed that Dallas sustained a femoral fracture on Saturday and is set for surgery as well as further tests in London.

Leeds ace Stuart Dallas broke his leg during Saturday's clash with Manchester City Credit: AP
Stuart Dallas is facing a lengthy spell out as Leeds confirmed he will undergo surgery Credit: Reuters

The utility player arrived late with a tackle on City star Jack Grealish and the clash appeared to cause the former's knee to pop out.

However, Leeds released the following statement: "Stuart Dallas faces a lengthy period out of action due to a femoral fracture sustained in yesterday’s Premier League game with Manchester City.

"Stuart was kept overnight at Leeds General Infirmary and will now travel to London for surgery and further tests.

"It is impossible to put into words just how important Stuart is to Leeds United on and off the field.

"Anyone who knows Stuart, knows he will come back from this stronger than ever, and in the meantime, he is sure to make his presence known at both Thorp Arch and Elland Road.

"There’s only one Stuart Dallas."

The scenes were reminiscent of another bad injury suffered by Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott at Elland Road - which happened in almost the same area of the pitch.

Elliott suffered a dislocated ankle on that occasion earlier in the season and was out for several months.

Dallas, 31, joined Leeds from Brentford in 2015 and has amassed a total of 28 goals and 18 assists in 267 matches.

The Northern Ireland international has been a key member of the squad this season with 37 appearances across all competitions.

