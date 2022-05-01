ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Wilkinson's tell-all memoir It Wasn't Meant To Be Like This hits the bargain bins with prices drastically slashed as low as just $6

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Lisa Wilkinson's new book has hit a road bump, with prices slashed to rock bottom lows as the tell-all tome hits bargain bins at retailers Australia wide.

The Project host's memoir It Wasn't Meant To Be Like This has been dramatically discounted at major stores, with over 70 percent off at some outlets.

Kmart Australia has the paperback version of the book on clearance for a measly $6, down from the recommended retail price of $24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tlGB1_0fPkUujj00
Ouch: Lisa Wilkinson's (pictured) new book has hit a road bump, with prices slashed to rock bottom lows as the tell-all tome hits bargain bins at retailers Australia wide. The Project host's memoir It Wasn't Meant to be Like has been dramatically discounted at major stores

Meanwhile Big W has a special online price for the hardback - it is down to just $12, which is 73 per cent off the retail price of $45.

Amazon likewise has dropped the price to $12, while Booktopia has the book for $36. Only Dymocks has stuck to the $45 price for the hardcover.

On Booktopia users have left less than glowing reviews for the memoir, with some calling it 'uninteresting'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JA3M8_0fPkUujj00
Cheap: Kmart Australia has the paperback version of the book on clearance for a measly $6, down from the recommended retail price of $24
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KD1fE_0fPkUujj00
Everything must go! Meanwhile Big W has a special online price for the hardback - it is down to just $12, which is 73 per cent off the retail price of $45
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cr2rx_0fPkUujj00
Marked down: Amazon likewise has dropped the price to $12, while Booktopia has the book for $36. Only Dymocks has stuck to the $45 price for the hardcover

'Pretty average read and given the stories in the newspaper, you read it thinking everything is fiction. I notice it can now be bought for $24, wish I hadn't paid full price,' one review read.

'I think Lisa is a bit tone deaf and confuses her privileged life with the struggles of ordinary women,' another reader said.

'Her pay gap issue is likely more complicated than she presents. She seems rather self absorbed and the book was fairly superficial and not an interesting read'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YZb34_0fPkUujj00
Dull? On Booktopia, users have left less than glowing reviews, with some calling the memoir 'uninteresting'. 'It can now be bought for $24, wish I hadn't paid full price,' one review read

A third review however came from a satisfied customer, who said: 'I really loved this book. I never realised how much Lisa had done in her life.'

It comes after Lisa kicked off her national book tour in Adelaide on Wednesday.

It's been reported that Lisa wants 'payback' on the press for fact-checking her tell-all book, according to The Australian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3apdOY_0fPkUujj00
On tour: It comes after Lisa kicked off her national book tour in Adelaide on Wednesday. It's been reported that Lisa wants 'payback' on the press for fact-checking her tell-all book,

She will address criticism of her memoir - including allegations she omitted key details about her pay dispute with former employer Channel Nine - during her national book tour.

Wilkinson will also set the record straight on 'some of the stories behind the headlines you might have read about in recent months' when she addresses a series of high-profile breakfasts for the women's networking group Business Chicks.

In her book, she made a series of claims about her former Today show co-host Karl Stefanovic and how she left Nine over a reported gender pay gap dispute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04peAF_0fPkUujj00
Mind the gap: In her book, she made a series of claims about her former Today show co-host Karl Stefanovic (left) and how she left Nine over a reported gender pay gap dispute

She claimed the pay disparity between her and Stefanovic when they hosted the breakfast show was once 'so off the charts that no-one would have believed it'.

However, it was later reported that Wilkinson had actually earned more than Stefanovic for years at the start of their on-air partnership, and it wasn't until Seven tried to poach Stefanovic that he was able to negotiate the bigger salary.

Wilkinson failed to mention this important detail in her memoir, instead focusing on the pay disparity during her later years at the helm of Today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HGsHi_0fPkUujj00
 Dispute: She claimed the pay disparity between her and Stefanovic when they hosted the breakfast show was once 'so off the charts that no-one would have believed it'

In her book, she alleged Stefanovic had proposed in August 2015 they join forces to renegotiate their Nine contracts - not unlike how the cast of American sitcom Friends famously worked together to broker better deals with NBC.

But she claims he ended up ditching this idea and instead played rival networks Nine and Seven off against each other in order to secure a better deal for himself.

'Weeks later... the media became awash with stories that Stefanovic was restless at Today and looking for greener pastures – and more civilised working hours – at Channel Seven,' she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LMeVX_0fPkUujj00
 Drama: In her book, she alleged Stefanovic had proposed in August 2015 they join forces to renegotiate their Nine contracts

Stefanovic was soon at the centre of a bidding war between Nine and Seven that resulted in him re-signing a five-year deal with Nine worth at least $2million per year.

Wilkinson's deal was worth significantly less, about $780,000 a year, and was only for two years.

'There was no doubt about it: Karl certainly knew the art of the deal,' she wrote.

The memoir also details her 'early ground-breaking career in publishing' when, at the age 21, Lisa was 'the youngest editor ever appointed to take charge of a national magazine' as she helmed teen monthly, Dolly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gzqv1_0fPkUujj00
Memories: The memoir also details her 'early ground-breaking career in publishing'. At age 21, Lisa was the youngest editor ever appointed to take charge of a national magazine, Dolly

