Premier League

Man Utd and Arsenal ‘get green light to bid for Ruben Neves with Wolves ready to listen to transfer offers’

By Kiro Evans
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED and Arsenal are on high alert after reports that Wolves are willing to hear offers for Ruben Neves.

The 25-year-old has been at the heart of the Molineaux midfield since 2017 and is viewed as one of their key assets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SZAGD_0fPkUl2Q00
Ruben Neves has become beloved by Wolves fans for his classy midfield performances Credit: Rex

And he has repeatedly been linked with a move away, with United among those interested.

The Times reports that Wolves are open to selling Neves, with there being an acceptance around the club he is a "Champions League-level player".

With two years left on the Portuguese star's deal, they claim the club would not stand in his way.

They add that any transfer would be helped by the club's positive relationship with Neves' agents.

United and Arsenal could now come in for him this summer.

Both clubs have been linked to him in the past and could use Neves' quality in their respective squads.

New United manager Erik Ten Hag is also known to be a fan of the player

Over his years at Wolves, Neves became known for his sharp passing skill, ability to dictate the tempo of a midfield and a habit for scoring wonder-goals.

Tempting Neves away may not be easy however, with Wolves boss Bruno Lage making clear in recent days just how expensive Neves would be.

The English teams also face the issue that Neves is reported as being "crazy about joining Barcelona".

Mid-table Wolves have already set about finding a replacement if needed, with Benfica B's Martim Neto linked to the club.

