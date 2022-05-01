ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard 'has less than 10 minutes of screen time in Aquaman sequel'... after petition to have her axed from film passes two million signatures amid allegations of domestic abuse against Johnny Depp

By Sean O'grady, Chris Matthews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Amber Heard will reportedly have less than ten minutes of screen time in the upcoming Aquaman sequel, according to a film journalist.

The actress, 36, who stars as Mera in the franchise, is currently embroiled in a multi-million-dollar defamation trial with her former partner Johnny Depp.

Film journalist Grace Randolph, who is known for comic book movie scoops, has claimed fans won't be seeing as much of her in the sequel Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, which is due for release in March 2023.

Claims: Amber Heard will reportedly have less than ten minutes of screen time in the upcoming Aquaman sequel, according to a film journalist (pictured in Aquaman)

Claims of her reduced screen time come in the wake of a petition calling for her to be dropped from the film reached two million signatures.

It is not known if Amber's role in the sequel was always intended to be small or if her screen time was reduced in the wake of her legal battle with Johnny Depp.

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Warner Bros. and Amber Heard for comment.

Johnny was dropped by Disney in his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the fifth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean after Amber alleged he had domestically abused her, which she has denied.

Trial: The actress, 36, who stars as Mera in the franchise, is currently embroiled in a multi-million-dollar defamation trial with her former partner Johnny Depp
Role: Film journalist Grace Randolph, who is known for comic book movie scoops, has claimed fans won't be seeing as much of her in the sequel Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, which is due for release in March 2023

Now more than two million people have signed a petition calling for Amber to lose her role Princess Mera in Aquaman as it emerged she allegedly domestically abused the actor.

Johnny told the court this week he was shocked when Disney dropped him from the franchise four days after The Washington Post published an op-ed by Amber in which she said she had been a victim of domestic abuse, without naming him.

Jeanne Larson, who started the petition, said Amber had been 'exposed as a domestic abuser' and canceling her appearance in Aquaman 2 would prevent her alleged abuse being glamorized.

She said: 'Amber Heard has been exposed as a domestic abuser by Johnny Depp.

Petition: A petition calling for Amber to be dropped from the upcoming Aquaman 2 movie passed two million signatures amid allegations of domestic abuse against Johnny Depp in their $100m trial

'In his lawsuit, Johnny Depp describes many incidents of domestic abuse that he suffered at the hands of his (then) wife Amber Heard, including one incident where she punched him twice in the face and another where she shattered his finger with a vodka bottle, and his finger had to be surgically reattached.

'He will bear the scar from that for the rest of his life.

'Also, Amber Heard was arrested in 2009 for abusing a former domestic partner, Tasya Van Ree, demonstrating a repeated pattern of abuse by Amber Heard.

'Since Heard's divorce from Johnny Depp, she has systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood, repeating multiple accounts of fake incidents in which she had actually abused Johnny Depp, but lied and created false accounts of him being the abuser.

Case: Amber has claimed that she faced abuse at the hands of former husband Johnny (pictured in April 2022)
Allegations: Yet Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny has alleged Amber domestically abused him

'About the incident during which she shattered the bones in Johnny Depp's finger and nearly severed it, causing Depp to require surgery to reattach and repair it.

'They must not ignore the suffering of Heard's victims, and must not glamorize a domestic abuser.

'Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women. This must be recognized, and action must be taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry.

'Do the right thing. Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2.'

Meanwhile, a former agent for Johnny testified Wednesday that Amber's abuse allegations had a 'traumatic impact' on Johnny's image, and cost him the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise.

Incident: ohnny being taken to hospital with a severed finger, following an incident in Australia in March 2015 

Christian Carino, a talent agent at Creative Artists Agency, appeared by video deposition at Johnny's defamation trial, which has been taking place in Fairfax, Virginia, since April 11.

According to his contract that was submitted into evidence during the defamation trial, Johnny earned $25million for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the fifth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Carino testified that it became clear, though conversations with producer Jerry Bruckheimer and CAA co-chair Bryan Lourd, that Disney had decided it could not continue to employ Johnny.

Carino said that the abuse claims were never openly discussed as the reason, but that it was simply 'understood' within the industry.

Carino was friends with both Amber and Johnny, and represented both of them at various points, though he said he no longer has a relationship with either of them.

Career: A former agent for Johnny testified Wednesday that Amber's abuse allegations had a 'traumatic impact' on Johnny's image, and cost him the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise 

He testified that Johnny is 'one of the finest actors of his generation,' and that has not changed despite the turmoil of his life in recent years. But he also said that the lawsuits — with his former business manager, his former attorney, and with Amber — have damaged Johnny's off-screen image.

'I think what he was known for off-screen was a shroud of mystery of who he was, because he was not visible to the public,' Carino said. 'It changed with the exposure that came with the lawsuits.'

Carino was asked about the production of the fifth 'Pirates' movie, in 2015, and acknowledged that Depp was routinely late to set.

'I'm aware of him being tardy, but he's been tardy on everything his entire life,' Carino said, adding that the production had figured out how to work around the issue.

Carino was vague about when Disney decided not to hire Depp for a potential sixth 'Pirates' movie, which remains in limbo, saying at first that he could not specify even the year when it occurred.

Legal: Johnny is suing Amber for $50million over a piece she wrote in the Washington Post in which she desciribed how she had been a victim of domestic abuse (pictured: Amber listens in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 25, 2022)

The timing of that decision is a key issue in the case. Johnny's lawyers contend that it came just days after Heard published an op-ed, on December 18, 2018, in which she referred to herself as a 'public figure representing domestic abuse.'

Amber's lawyers argue that the decision was actually made earlier.

Johnny's lawyers presented Carino with an email chain from December 20, 2018, in which Depp's agents and publicist passed around a MovieWeb article that stated that Depp 'won't return' to the franchise.

Carino wrote: 'Were we told this officially from Disney?'

Jack Whigham, another agent, responded: 'No.'

Evidence: According to his contract that was submitted into evidence during the defamation trial, Johnny earned $25million for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the fifth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean

On Monday Johnny told the court he was surprised and felt 'betrayed' Disney dropped him after Heard's allegations in the Washington Post.

He said: 'I didn't quite understand how after that long relationship and quite a successful relationship certainly for Disney that suddenly I was guilty until proven innocent.'

But Johnny said that ultimately he soured on Disney and felt that there was 'a very deep and distinct sense of having been betrayed.'

Amber first leveled her allegations in May 2016, when she filed for divorce and sought a restraining order.

Article: Amber published an op-ed on December 18, 2018, in which she referred to herself as a 'public figure representing domestic abuse'

The restraining order was later dropped and the couple issued a joint statement in which they stated that neither had made false claims for financial gain.

Earlier on Wednesday, jurors saw video depositions with two LAPD officers and a front desk employee who works at the Eastern Columbia Building, where Johnny used to own several penthouses.

The officers were called to the penthouses on May 21, 2016, for a report of domestic violence.

Amber refused to make a report and the officers testified they saw no evidence of injury.

Divorce: Amber first leveled her allegations in May 2016, when she filed for divorce and sought a restraining order 

Distractify

Did Disney Apologize to Johnny Depp? Here's an Update

As more and more details come to light about Johnny Depp's relationship with Amber Heard, fans are coming together to rally on his behalf. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp has been trending on Twitter and other social media platforms since his trial began. Article continues below advertisement. Things got especially intense when recorded audiotapes...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Kim Kardashian trips over her gown and nearly falls as beau Pete Davidson assists her at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Kim Kardashian tripped on her gown and almost fell as she was making her entrance with boyfriend Pete Davidson at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. A fan captured video of the 41-year-old reality star, who stumbled back as she walked through the lobby of the Washington Hilton Hotel while holding hands with the 28-year-old comedian on Saturday night.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Carrie Underwood delivers heartfelt tribute to Naomi Judd during concert performance hours after her passing: 'Country music lost a true legend... sing with the angels, Naomi'

Carrie Underwood is among the country music fans paying tribute to Naomi Judd following her sudden death at the age of 76 on Saturday, April 30. During her concert at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, just hours after the tragic news of Judd's passing broke, Underwood asked fans to honor loved ones who they've lost along the path of life, People reported.
MUSIC
theplaylist.net

Amber Heard Reportedly Almost Didn’t Return For ‘Aquaman 2’ Over “Chemistry” Concerns With Jason Momoa

Warner Bros. has had a string of bad luck, having to sever ties with actors such as Johnny Depp who was removed from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen after domestic abuse allegations became too hard to ignore. Depp’s co-star Ezra Miller (“The Flash,” “Justice League”) is also reportedly getting the boot from the studio after a recent arrest in Hawaii, seeing the actor potentially removed from both the Potterverse and DCEU in the future.
MOVIES
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp: Dakota Johnson notices co-star’s finger injury in resurfaced video amid Amber Heard trial

A video that shows Dakota Johnson noticing Johnny Depp’s injured finger has resurfaced in the wake of the actor’s legal battle with Amber Heard.Depp has claimed that ex-wife Amber Heard severed his finger with a vodka bottle during an argument, a few months after their wedding in February 2015.A TikTok user has posted a video from that year which shows the Pirates of the Caribbean actor at a press conference with Johnson.At the time, the actors were promoting their film Black Mass at the 72nd annual Venice Film Festival.The short clip shows the Fifty Shades of Grey star looking...
CELEBRITIES
