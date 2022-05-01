ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Boxer Shakur Stevenson throws down his belts and races off stage to 'protect his mother' as chaotic brawl erupts during press conference after world title triumph

By Ben Miller For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Boxer Shakur Stevenson won two new titles in an impressive win over Oscar Valdez in Las Vegas on Saturday – then left the belts and raced off stage before a chaotic mass brawl when he reportedly feared for his mother's safety.

Footage of Stevenson's post-fight press conference following the toughest bout of his career so far shows the Olympic medalist suddenly looking worried by unrest to his left, then putting his titles down and speeding towards a huge commotion in another room.

Although it is not clear how involved Stevenson was in the shocking skirmish, reports said the fighter and his family were shut inside a room while security personnel calmed the situation and the scene cleared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p68jO_0fPkUjGy00
Shakur Stevenson (right) won new titles – but ditched them amid a chaotic post-fight fracas

Stevenson had to ask someone to bring his belts and shouted at the crowd to calm down before the cheery press conference began, according to Yahoo.

The outlet said that security had not let Stevenson's mother into the room before he became embroiled in the casino hall ruckus in an attempt to protect family members who were involved.

Manager James Prince, who previously managed hall-of-famers Floyd Mayweather and Andre Ward, is said to have confirmed by text that Stevenson and his mother were 'fine'.

A spokesman for the famous MGM Grand venue, where around 17,000 people are said to have watched Stevenson's unanimous decision victory, told Yahoo that no comment would be made until they had finished trying to gather more information on the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bVDiS_0fPkUjGy00
Stevenson was at the MGM Grand, where Floyd Mayweather beat the likes of Manny Pacquiao

Stevenson had an eventful night even before his media duties began, retaining his WBO titles and winning the previously unbeaten Valdez's WBC belt, as well as the vacant The Ring strap.

The 24-year-old's rapper girlfriend, Young Lyric, then accepted his marriage proposal in the ring following the 18th victory of his career.

Devin Haney, the WBC lightweight champion who also has a flawless record and watched from ringside, could be one of Stevenson's next targets if he moves up in weight.

Stevenson said: 'I'm a superstar in this sport – line them up and name them, I'm ready for whoever. I might go collect all the belts at [super featherweight] and become undisputed.

'Devin is definitely a huge fight for me, he's a hell of a fighter. I have got nothing but respect and love for Devin – but we can line it up in the future, too.'

Prince added: 'The sky is the limit. Everybody who gets in front of him is going to have a problem.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TSkl5_0fPkUjGy00
Beating the more experienced Valdez represented a seismic win for ring sensation Stevenson

Comments / 16

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Prince
Person
Shakur Stevenson
Person
Andre Ward
Person
Devin Haney
ComicBook

Former UFC and WWE Star Cain Velasquez Issues First Statement Since Being Charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez was recently charged with 1st degree attempted murder after a shooting in San Jose California. A man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and according to the court documents Velasquez is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting an occupied motor vehicle, and more. Today Velasquez posted a statement to Twitter addressing the charges, what happened, and the support he's received from fans. You can find his statement below.
SAN JOSE, CA
ohmymag.co.uk

Mike Tyson: Boxer punches passenger on a plane, this is what made him snap

Mike Tyson strikes again! The former heavyweight boxer has stirred up the internet once again with his recent actions. He assaulted and punched a man on Wednesday, April 20, while on a flight to Florida, according to TMZ. The evidence of the incident was recorded on a video by another passenger who is also friends with the victim.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Yahoo#Mgm Grand
mmanews.com

Conor McGregor Offering Lucrative Reward For Info On Pub Attack

UFC superstar Conor McGregor needs your help to identify a suspect in a recent attack on his Black Forge Inn in Ireland. The pub was attacked with petrol bombs in January by one or more assailants. Luckily, no one, including McGregor, was hurt in the attack and the pub didn’t take significant damage as a result of the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cinema Blend

WWE Legend Kane Showed Off His Muscles In A New Post, And He Could Definitely Jump Back Into The Ring

Some pro-wrestlers seem like they would compete for the entirety of their lives if they could, and some try. With that said, the physical demands of the job make it hard for many to continue putting on matches later in life. unless they’re just in incredible shape. While it’s questionable as to whether most wrestlers could still put on a match at 55, WWE Legend Kane just showed off his muscles in a new post and, needless to say, he could definitely jump back into the ring if he wanted to.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Holly Holm reveals interest in moving back to boxing for Katie Taylor matchup: “It does get me excited”

Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm has her eyes set on a return to the ring. The former boxer is interested in fighting lightweight champion Katie Taylor next. ‘KT’ and Amanda Serrano are fresh off the biggest fight in women’s boxing history. The two champions headlined Madison Square Garden, a first for a female fight. The bout ended up living up to the hype, at times, a rarity in boxing.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Coach: Colby Covington is ‘the next step up’ for Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev’s rise to the top could see him go through Colby Covington. The undefeated fighter’s coach Andreas Michael believes the next challenge for his star pupil should be Covington, a two-time UFC title challenger and the No. 2 welterweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings. “I would...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul announces the date for his next boxing fight

Jake Paul’s next boxing fight has an official date. The YouTuber-turned combat sports participant has been talking about an Aug. 2022 return for months. But, now we have an exact date as shared through Paul’s social media accounts: Sat., Aug. 13, 2022. There’s still no update regarding who...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Dmitry Bivol can outbox Canelo Alvarez on Saturday

By Sean Jones: Dmitry Bivol is the light heavyweight division’s version of Shakur Stevenson with his fantastic boxing skills, and he’s going to the world what he can do against the famous Canelo Alvarez next Saturday night on DAZN PPV. Bivol’s ability to control distance is uncanny, a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Holly Holm ‘super intrigued’ by a return to boxing for fight with Katie Taylor

Holly Holm is intrigued by a potential boxing match with Katie Taylor. This past week, Taylor faced Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in a bout billed as the biggest female boxing bout of all-time, and the fight more than delivered, with the two women engaging in a back-and-forth battle for 10 rounds. In the end, Taylor won a split decision. And Holm has no qualms with the outcome.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

350K+
Followers
34K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy