With thriving economies, Florida and The Villages are bucking the national trend. Across the state, the unemployment rate is going down, sales are up and more businesses are opening. In The Villages, more houses are coming online and more amenities are becoming available as the area continues to prosper and more people call it home. “The economic data underscores that Florida is outperforming the nation by protecting the freedom Floridians need to do business and drive economic success,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a news release.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO