MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was on the run for almost four years has been convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a restaurant server in 2014, according to the D.A. Office. Kelvin Montgomery, 55, met the 35-year-old victim in June 2014 at an East Memphis restaurant. The victim agreed to have a drink with […]

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO