Kaiir Elam asked Bills about Tre'Davious White during pre-draft visit

Pre-draft scouting has been a big part of the Bills roster-building process since Sean McDermott became head coach and Brandon Beane became GM.

The front office and coaching staff have built a team with talent that they’ve worked to develop, perhaps nowhere more so than those players who joined the team by way of the draft or post-draft periods.

Sometimes that might be third-round selections like WR Gabriel Davis or RB Devin Singletary, a fifth-round pick like LB Matt Milano. Other times that can be first-round talents like QB Josh Allen or CB Tre’Davious White.

As having experienced players and veterans involved in coaching up those players developing that came after them is part of the team’s culture, it may be of no surprise to learn that White has already had an impact on 2022 first-round pick CB Kaiir Elam.

As the corner was nearing the end of his pre-draft visit with the Bills, GM Brandon Beane asked if there was anything Elam wanted to ask about playing in the NFL.

The young CB asked about the current Bills star corner.

“He said, ‘What does Tre White do, what has he done to be so good? What do you guys see?’ Beane said during his media session. “And then ‘what do you see in my game that you like, and what do you think I need to get better at?’ And just some really good questions, a guy that’s serious and focused and driven to be really good at his craft is what I took from it.”

What’s more, White happened to be there during the visit as he is rehabbing his injury at the Bills facilities. Giving Elam the opportunity to meet him.

“Honestly, he just told me how much he watched my game and how he liked the way I played,” Elam said to WKBW of his conversation with White. “I just tried to pick his brain and tried to learn as much as I could from him in the short amount of time we had. I’m super happy I got to meet him because he seemed like a super laid-back guy, super knowledgeable, and a guy who I feel like I could just go and try to learn from.”