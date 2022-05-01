1 burned in Oakland car fire
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland firefighters responded to reports of a car accident early Saturday evening, officials say.
The accident happened at Market and Stanford Street in North Oakland. Authorities say the car crashed into a traffic single and then caught on fire. Special equipment was used to rescue the passenger.Teen boy arrested for burglarizing Arco gas station in Napa: police
The passenger received burns and was transported to a hospital. No other injuries occurred. No other information was released.
Check b a ck for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 0