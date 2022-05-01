ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

1 burned in Oakland car fire

By Yesenia Zuniga
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kirmu_0fPkTKMi00

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland firefighters responded to reports of a car accident early Saturday evening, officials say.

The accident happened at Market and Stanford Street in North Oakland. Authorities say the car crashed into a traffic single and then caught on fire. Special equipment was used to rescue the passenger.

Teen boy arrested for burglarizing Arco gas station in Napa: police

The passenger received burns and was transported to a hospital. No other injuries occurred. No other information was released.

Check b a ck for updates.

KRON4 News

