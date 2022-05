A 64-year-old male driving his motorcycle was killed on Old US route 441 Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound when a 34-year-old female in a sedan hit the back of the motorcycle and ejected the 64-year-old, FHP said. The female did not sustain any injuries but the male was taken to AdventHealth’s Waterman hospital where he was later ...

